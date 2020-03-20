Ellen DeGeneres calling Jennifer Aniston every 30 minutes while social distancing

Ellen DeGeneres is checking in on her friends.

The 62-year-old TV host, who admitted earlier in the week that she was feeling "bored" while self-quarantining, has been calling all of her celebrity pals and sharing their chats to her Instagram page.

DeGeneres has dialed Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Tiffany Haddish, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, among other stars over the past couple of days -- and most recently, Jennifer Aniston.

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, DeGeneres asks the "Friends" alum, 51, what she's up to -- and it appears she's been doing that every half-hour or so.

"Uh, well not much different than since the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago," Aniston replied.

"Maybe I thought you started a new project or something," DeGeneres said.

"No actually, I'm still cleaning out my closet, so that's still happening. How's your puzzle coming along?" Aniston then asked.

On Monday, DeGeneres revealed to her fans that she was attempting a 4,000-piece puzzle, but ultimately shelved the idea.

"The table wasn't big enough. I had to get rid of it," DeGeneres explained to Aniston in the Instagram video on Friday. "I mean I really had good intentions, but the table was too small, so I had to get rid of it."

Aniston then suggested DeGeneres tackle piecing the puzzle together on the floor. "Courteney [Cox] suggested that too. We have four dogs and two cats," DeGeneres said of her and wife Portia de Rossi's pets.

"There's no way I can do a puzzle on the floor. It's not possible," DeGeneres noted, before adding: "I'll call you in 30 minutes and see what you're doing."

As the number of those infected with coronavirus continues to multiply around the world, citizens everywhere are being urged to practice social distancing as a way to combat the virus from being further spread.

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

