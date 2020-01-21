Emily Ratajkowski shares throwback photo in leopard-print bikini: 'Miss u summer'

Emily Ratajkowski is ready for winter to end.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from warmer days.

The post was simply captioned: "Miss u summer."

SOPHIE TURNER WANTS TO JOIN HILARY DUFF IN 'LIZZIE MCGUIRE' REVIVAL AND PLAY MIRANDA: 'I'M HERE AND AVAILABLE'

In the photo, Ratajkowski paired her leopard-print bikini -- made by Inamorata -- with teal hoop earrings.

Her brown beach blanket and a white pair of sneakers were also visible in the photo.

Earlier this month, the model paid a visit to filmmaker Michael Moore’s “Rumble” podcast, where she talked about the upcoming 2020 election and her support for Bernie Sanders.

TAYLOR SWIFT ON NOT WANTING TO GET POLITICAL FOLLOWING DIXIE CHICKS CONTROVERSY: 'IT TERRIFIED ME'

The 28-year-old revealed that she’s been in talks with Sanders’ campaign and plans to use her celebrity to help secure him the party’s nomination to go head-to-head with Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

“I’ve been talking to his people so I don’t mind if it comes out here first. I’m going to do as much as I can moving forward,” she told the host. “It was never any question for me. There's no candidate that speaks to me in the way he does or also, I believe, has a chance of winning.”

Ratajkowski credits Sanders' "anti-establishment" policies as being attractive to her and to others of her generation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think that people really underestimated what my generation sees in America — which isn’t socialism versus democracy… It’s just capitalism," said the model. "And he can really handle f---ing capitalism. And that’s the truth.”