Elton John paid for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's private flight to France

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professed commitments to fighting global climate change, the couple doesn't seem to have a ton of interest in lowering their own carbon footprints.

The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry, 34, and Duchess Meghan, 38, have enjoyed four private flights in just 11 days.

They reportedly flew from Farnborough, U.K., to Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 6, then back on Aug. 12.

On Aug. 14, they flew from Farnborough to Nice, France, to visit pal Elton John, then back to Farnborough on Aug. 17.

The couple is believed to have taken a Gulfstream 200, which seats 19 people, to Ibiza from Farnborough, and a Cessna 500 XL, which seats nine, on their return trip.

John, 73, says he paid for the private flights out of concern for the Sussexes' safety.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he tweeted. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home," he continued. "To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™. I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."

The trip to France reportedly had a carbon footprint of three tons, while the annual carbon footprint for the average British citizen is 13 tons.

The Ibiza trip reportedly emitted six times more carbon dioxide than a commercial flight from London to the Spanish island.

Prince Harry gave a speech barefoot earlier this month at Google's secret celebrity summit, saying he and Duchess Meghan would have, at maximum, two children (including infant son Archie) to prevent environmental harm from climate change.

Prince Harry reportedly took a private jet to the event, while Amal Clooney reportedly chartered a private jet in February for Duchess Meghan's star-studded baby shower.