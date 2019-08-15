Meghan Markle secretly flew to Ibiza with Prince Harry, Archie for her birthday on a private jet: report

Meghan Markle apparently celebrated the big 3-8 in a major way.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex jetted off to Ibiza with her husband Prince Harry and their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, for a speedy getaway.

MEGHAN MARKLE 'STEPPED INTO A SNAKE PIT,' CLAIMS RICHARD MADELEY

According to the outlet, the trio took a private jet to the sun-soaked island and was accompanied by their normal security. The royals reportedly arrived on August 6 — a few days after Markle’s birthday on August 4 — and relaxed in a private villa for six days before heading back to London on Monday.

Vanity Fair pointed out that Ibiza isn’t an unusual choice for the Duchess of Sussex. The outlet shared that the former American actress used to document her trips to Ibiza on her old Instagram account. Vanity Fair also revealed Harry, 34, used to travel to the Balearic Isles on multiple occasions when he was a child in the 1980s.

The palace hasn’t commented on the trip, which would mark Archie’s first time outside of the United Kingdom since his birth in May. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on their Instagram account earlier this year that the family will be heading to South Africa in the fall for their next official royal tour.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the couple captioned an older photo of them, adding, "This will be their first official tour as a family!"

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY NO LONGER INVITED TO DINNER PARTIES BECAUSE OF THIS HABIT: REPORT

Africa is a special place for the royal couple, as they have traveled there together several times. In 2016, Harry invited Markle to go to Botswana with him after they had just met, and again in 2017 to celebrate her 36th birthday.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry revealed after their engagement. “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial for me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

The main diamond in Markle's engagement ring is also from Botswana, while the two smaller diamonds are from Princess Diana's personal jewelry collection.

Botswana was also the country where he, Prince Charles and Prince William went after Diana's death in 1997 to "get away from it all."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY PAY TRIBUTE TO PRINCESS DIANA

Earlier this year, Markle sparked controversy when she headed to New York City for a lavish baby shower. The festivities were organized by pal Serena Williams, who booked the penthouse suite of Upper East Side hotel The Mark, which features two floors, five bedrooms, four fireplaces, and six bathrooms as well as extensive views of Central Park.

And while Markle used a private jet, which is estimated to have cost over $100,000, Vanity Fair noted that the plane belongs to one of her close friends in Toronto, who covered the cost as a present for the then-expecting royal.

British royal expert Katie Nicholl, who is the author of the forthcoming book “Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss and Love,” pointed out that while some critics worried that Markle was spending taxpayer funds for the extravagant getaway, it was her friends who footed the bill.

“A lot has been made of how much the shower has cost, but this is not being paid for by the taxpayers, but by her friends, so I really don’t see why anyone should have a problem with it,” Nicholl told Fox News at the time. “It is the case that a baby shower is more of an American phenomenon than a British one and I am told Meghan was very keen to have a shower and thrilled that her friends Serena Williams and Amal Clooney offered to host the party. They really pulled out all the stops and made it a fabulous celebration for Meghan.”

QUEEN ELIZABETH DOESN'T WANT MEGHAN MARKLE TO FEEL ISOLATED LIKE PRINCESS DIANA, CLAIMS ROYAL EXPERT

If there’s only one downside to the baby shower, they pointed out, it was how high profile it was. Markle, along with her celebrity guests, were frequently photographed out and about in New York City as part of the celebration. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said Markle could have benefitted from a more top-secret affair to avoid ruthless paparazzi and backlash from the press.

“Baby showers are now regular events here in the UK as they are in the US,” explained Seward. “Not everyone has them but almost. Certainly, the Duchess of Cambridge had one, but it was very private, and we had no idea who attended. I am pretty sure [Princess] Diana didn’t have one, as they were not so fashionable then, but I think Fergie did and the Countess of Wessex. They are, of course, an American invention, which has crept over here in the last 20-30 years. They are not considered in any way vulgar for members of the royal family to enjoy, just a nice way for friends to be able to say congratulations.

“It is a little unfortunate it was so high profile and she was seen flying in and out on a private jet. But it would have been privately funded and nothing to do with the British taxpayer, so I see no reason for her not to have fun and enjoy it all, which she obviously did.”

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.