Meghan Markle ‘has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight,’ claims royal insider

Former American actress Meghan Markle couldn’t have predicted what life in the spotlight as a member of the British royal family was really like.

“Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight,” a source close to the royal household recently told People magazine for their newest cover story. “Although she is former actress, this is on a different level.”

The “Suits” star became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in May 2018. They welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May of this year.

According to People magazine, the media scrutiny has only intensified since the palace announced the 37-year-old’s pregnancy, prompting the couple to make decisions to further protect the baby’s privacy. Most recently, the Duke and Duchess chose to hold a ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II’s private chapel inside Windsor Castle for Archie’s christening. They only released two photos from the ceremony and did not reveal the names of Archie’s chosen godparents.

One royal insider told the outlet that Markle has relied on her sister-in-law Kate Middleton for support.

“It is an isolated existence,” explained the insider. “[It can be] lonely at times, and you do feel quite isolated. But so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through.”

Royal author Robert Lacey recently told the outlet the women have seemingly developed a closer bond after Archie’s arrival.

Middleton, 37, shares three children with her husband, Harry’s older brother Prince William, 37: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

“Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined,” Lacey explained. “And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”

Royal commenter Victoria Arbiter, whose father Dickie Arbiter was a press spokesman for the queen, said she isn’t surprised that the two royals would connect over motherhood despite claims of an alleged feud.

“Babies are a great leveler,” added Arbiter. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

Recently, Markle had a brief but frank conversation with Pharrell Williams about what it means to be in the public eye.

Markle and Harry, 34, attended the U.K. premiere of “The Lion King” in London, where she had the chance to meet the entertainer on the red carpet.

“I’m so happy for your union,” the “Happy” singer said in a video from The Sun. “Love is amazing. Love is beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted. But what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for many of us … we cheer you guys on.”

Markle didn’t have time for a similarly lengthy response and simply said, “Oh, thank you. They don’t make it easy.” She didn’t elaborate, but the former Hollywood star is likely talking about the immense public scrutiny she and Harry live with every day.

After marrying Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex’s every move has been carefully watched and often criticized by people all over the world. Recently, she received backlash over the way she was photographed holding her first child, baby Archie, while walking to a polo event. Prior to that, she was criticized for a request to avoid attention from audience members while attending the Wimbledon competition.

In the past, her own father and half-sister have even joined in on the jabs, questioning the legitimacy of her relationship with Harry.

The royal couple also met Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z at the red carpet event in London. The singer reportedly had nothing but kind words to say about them and their newborn baby.

“The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys,” the “Crazy in Love” singer reportedly told the royal couple.

