Google summit on climate change attended by stars in private jets, mega yachts slammed as 'hypocritical'

Google's recent climate change conference – which was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and other A-list stars – is being slammed as "hypocritical" by many.

Following an Italian press report claiming that the Google Campers would flock to Sicily for a three-day, $20 million event in 114 private jets, social media users were quick to point out what they saw as a disconnect.

“Is there anything more hypocritical than a bunch of rich people flying their private jets across the world to sit on yachts and discuss the future of our planet?” one Twitter user asked.

KATY PERRY, MORE STARS ATTEND GOOGLE SUMMIT ON CLIMATE CHANGE IN PRIVATE JETS, MEGA YACHTS

Wrote another individual: "Wow, just wow. Has google not heard about video conference."

"LOL the irony," commented one person.

"Wow ... if it's so bad, why did all the Google execs, rich folks & celebrities fly 114 private jets, yachts, & limos to the climate change summit in Italy? Hypocrisy? Climate hoax?" asked another social media user.

HARRISON FORD SLAMS TRUMP FOR 'DENIGRATING SCIENCE'

And another: "The hypocrisy of all these celebrities and billionaires that are travelling to a climate change summit in their private jets!The fact that Google spent $20bn on this initiative just shows that they'd rather look the part than be the part! Put that money INTO ACTION! not a parade!"

Then there was this: "Several #celebrities, wealthy and famous people have arrived in Sicily for #Google summit to discuss climate change. Are these folks going to push for a bill to be passed to ban use of private jets and mega yachts?"

"Really not concerned about the environment at all!" commented one person.

"LOL so they're using more fossil fuels just getting there than most people use in a year and yet we're going to discuss climate change," wrote another.

"Oxymoron defined. The 1%ers are by far the biggest contributors to Global Warming on the planet..." said one person.

As previously reported, Hollywood's elite, along with the likes of former President Barack Obama and Prince Harry, jetted to an Italian resort for the Google Camp, which focused on climate change.

STARS REACT TO DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

“Everything is about global warming, that is the major topic this year,” a source told the New York Post on Tuesday.

Many of the guests, including Obama and DiCaprio – who has his own climate change foundation – have described global warming as the biggest threat to future generations.

“Google Camp is meant to be a place where influential people get together to discuss how to make the world better,” another insider told the Post. “There will likely be discussions about online privacy, politics, human rights, and of course, the environment, which makes it highly ironic that this event requires 114 private jets to happen.”

Attendees, who according to a source were personally invited by Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, reportedly footed the bill for their travel costs to Sicily's Verdura Resort, but Google paid the rest of their expenses. Rooms reportedly start at $903 a night there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other luminaries reportedly in attendance: Bradley Cooper, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Gayle King, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, designer Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller.

Furstenberg and Diller reportedly arrived via their $200 million yacht Eos; Dreamworks founder David Geffen is said to have given Perry and Bloom a lift to the event on his $400 million yacht, Rising Sun.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.