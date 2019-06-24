Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley flaunts plunging yellow bikini top at 54

Score one for Elizabeth Hurley.

The 54-year-old model brightened up the day of her social media followers on Sunday when she shared a stunning shot to Instagram.

Captioned “Sunshine Bikini for gloriously sunny LA,” Hurley glowed as she rocked a yellow bikini top with a deep neckline, which she accented with heart-shaped sunglasses.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SHOWS OFF FLAT TUMMY IN STRIPED BIKINI

Hurley has been on a tear since ringing in her 54th birthday just two weeks ago. The mother of Damian Hurley — an actor and budding fashion model himself — has remained one of the industry’s leading age-defying women and recently spilled the beans on how she remains in top shape.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI ON THE BEACH

“I think we have to stay active, whether it’s formal exercise or just moving around a lot,” the British model told Closer Weekly last month. "I think we have to watch what we eat. We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat.”

But while the Estée Lauder model admitted she isn’t keen on partaking in diet fads, Hurley can’t help herself when it comes to topping off her plate with a heap of vegetables — something she said has helped her figure immensely over the years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve been really trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables,” she told the outlet. “It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that the actress will be starring in the third season of “Runaways” on Hulu, according to Variety. The actress will be playing villain Morgan le Fay on the Marvel series, the outlet reported.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.