Elizabeth Hurley, 54, heats up the Internet again in a tiny yellow bikini

Elizabeth Hurley kicked off National Bikini Day with a bang.

The 54-year-old marked the occasion on July 5 by flaunting her incredible figure in a tiny yellow bikini with a ring detail in her cleavage and on her hips.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay,” the British actress and model captioned her post.

Previously, the swimsuit designer shared a sizzling snap of herself wearing a chained halter floral bikini alongside her pal Ceila Wise.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend Ceila and Happy Independence Day to all Americans,” the star posted.

But over the weekend, Hurley opted for a more demure look and rocked a sunshine-hued sundress with a small black pattern while she reclined under a lemon tree, unveiling her long, lean stems.

“In the shade of a lemon tree…#laweekends,” said Hurley about her Los Angeles getaway.

Back in April, the single mother revealed she’s looking to find love on her own terms.

“It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful,” Hurley admitted to Red magazine for their latest issue, as reported by UK’s Daily Mail. “But I’ve really enjoyed the past couple of years and it’s made me realize how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that’s because I’ve had some time to do entirely what I want to do.”

Hurley shared that while she has had great relationships with all of her exes, their breakups made her realize what she really wants in a partner. Her most famous relationship was with British actor Hugh Grant. The pair first met in 1987 and remained together until their amicable split in 2000.

In 2002, Hurley welcomed a son named Damian with American businessman Steve Bing — Grant, now 58, is her child’s godfather.

In 2007, she married Indian textile heir Arun Nayar but the couple divorced in 2011. Three months later, Hurley was engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne. However, the couple called it quits in 2013.

“All of my boyfriends, husbands and fiancés have been my best friends, so it’s a terrible gap they leave,” she explained. “I think that’s when you learn the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun and intimacy. You feel cozy with people that have been your best friends for 30 years, but occasionally you’ll meet someone who you click with — it’s important to keep yourself open to that.”

Yet Hurley said she isn’t in a rush to get involved with anyone. In fact, the star said she’s at her happiest from the comfort of home in the English countryside.

“I spend half the day on my laptop and then I attempt to have a life,” she said. “When I’m there I have a ponytail, wear UGG boots, put on some Nike track pants and I’m happy. When I’m home I cook or make jam – I’ve just started making marmalade – I love all that. I get so much joy from gardening. I’ve become obsessed with it. It’s the only time I switch off.”

Hurley also said she keeps busy by staying active, which has helped her not to stress over getting older.

“I really believe in being active, but I do much set exercise,” said Hurley. “In the country, I walk a lot, run around a lot and do a lot of manual labor — I also love getting out with my chainsaw. I still have a contract with Estee Lauder, which is in its 24th year. Hats off to them for not disposing of women as they get older.”

Hurley's son Damian is now 16.

“He is a joy,” Hurley gushed. “He has a year-and-a-half of school left, then it’s up to him; he’ll be a proper grown-up but with interfering mummy in the background. Since he was 13 we’ve always gone away every year to somewhere exotic, and this year we’re going on a yoga meditation retreat. I think it might be quite good for an angst-ridden teenager, and it might be good to find a way to switch off.”

Hurley, who turned the big 5-4 last month, revealed her secrets to maintaining her impeccable figure over the years, citing a healthy diet and effective beauty products as sources of her success.

"People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things,” Hurley told The Cut in 2017. “You need to look after your skin, that’s important. I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estee Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products.

"You also have to look after your health," she noted. "You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”