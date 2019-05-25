Elizabeth Hurley, 53, shows off flat tummy in striped bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is ready for summer.

The 53-year-old flaunted her toned tummy in a nautical-themed striped bikini as she danced around in a video which the model posted on her Instagram.

She looked fabulous outside at her Herefordshire home in England.

"Yay- it’s a Bank Holiday and the sun has got its hat on," she captioned the video. The actress also promoted her beachwear line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

It makes sense Hurley would create her own fashion label since she mostly shares snaps of herself in a swimsuit.

And who could blame the star? The mom of one looks amazing!

Hurley's secret? “I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active,” she told The Cut in 2017. “On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home.”

She also works on her mental health as well. “People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me it’s a couple of things,” she added. “You need to look after your skin, that’s important. You also have to look after your health. You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part.”

And what she puts into her mouth matters even more to Hurley. “All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden,” she revealed.

“I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that’s not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing.”