'Downton Abbey' releases first movie trailer

"Downton Abbey" is heading to the big screen!

On Friday, the studio behind the long-awaited film released a minute-long teaser showing what fans can expect when the Crawley family and their staff make their return on Sept. 20, 2019.

Though Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and others are set to reprise their roles from the beloved British drama, none of them are seen in the quick teaser. Dan Stevens, who previously hinted that he may return for the movie, is also not listed as part of the announced cast.

Set to an eerie, building soundtrack, the teaser shows servants at the residence, an excited crowd of onlookers, horses marching in, and a man on a motorcycle entering the sprawling estate. The teaser ends by ensuring fans that a full trailer is coming soon.

After finishing airing its six seasons in 2016 in the U.S., a feature film was long since rumored. The movie wasn't confirmed, however, until July of this year, when the show's Twitter account tweeted out the news.

Prior to the confirmation, ET caught up with Bonneville and Dockery, who both loved the idea of reprising their roles.

"We’re all still friends, and I look back on Downton with enormous affection," Bonneville told ET last August. "I do think there’s a lot of good will towards the notion of doing a movie, and it would be nice to think we could give it one last hurrah.”

Dockery agreed later that year, saying she would "love" to do a movie. "I really do hope it happens," she added.