Don Rickles: 'I have no plans to slow down'

At age 90, Don Rickles has zero plans of slowing down.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it — all of a sudden I was 90,” said the comedian on his 60-plus-year career to Closer Weekly. “The years skipped by quickly. When it happened, I said, ‘Where did the time go?’”

“At 90, I’m still going pretty damn good,” he said on still performing for a crowd. “And it’s nice because I have no plans to slow down.”

According to Rickles, time flies when you’re having fun, which is why he never plans on retiring.

“I don’t practice or write stuff down — everything I do onstage was just made up before I went on,” he told the publication on his popular acts. “You can’t please everyone, but I’ve been fortunate in that my fans are in my corner.”

The New York City native didn’t always feel this way. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Rickles pursued acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. However, his mother noticed a hidden talent.

“When I was at temple affairs or any other kind of function, my mother would say, ‘Get up there,’ and I was always able to make people laugh,” added Rickles. “Little by little, I started to take it seriously.”

Today, Rickles still prefers to show off his comedic wit to fans and he insisted that his love for performing hasn’t dwindle with time.

“When it’s 10 people or 300 people, an audience is still an audience,” said the comedy icon. “If people keep showing up to see you, then it’s still a high.”

