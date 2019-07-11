Disney Channel cancels ‘Descendants 3’ premiere, to donate to non-profit in Cameron Boyce's honor

Disney Channel announced on Thursday that it's canceling the upcoming "Descendants 3" red carpet premiere following the death of Cameron Boyce -- and instead, will donate to a non-profit in the late actor's honor.

"We're proud to be part of Cameron Boyce's legacy by showcasing his talents on screen, but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for 'Descendants 3' (scheduled for July 22) and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed," read a statement from Disney Channel to Fox News.

Disney Channel added that "with permission from the Boyce family" it will also "dedicate the telecast" of "Descendants 3" in his memory. Cameron played Cruella de Vil's son, Carlos, in the musical fantasy franchise.

Along with the "Descendants" series, Boyce starred in the 2011 series "Jessie" and Disney XD's series "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything," as well as worked on Disney Junior's "Jake and the Never Land Pirates."

Boyce died following a seizure on Saturday. The seizure “was a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” the actor’s family said in a statement at the time.

In his final interview before his death, Boyce discussed his desire to give back.

He told Haute Living in May: "There’s a long line of difference makers in my family. I’m following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back; it’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself."

Boyce's actions spoke even louder than his words did: The actor won the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala last April for raising over $30,000 for the Thirst Project, building two new wells in Swaziland.

"Many people have the heart to give back, but a lot don’t know how to. I try to be the bridge for those people – whether that means getting them involved in one of my campaigns or inspiring them by showing them a blueprint of how to get others engaged," he said, adding, "Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren’t many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else’s life positively changes yours for the better as well."

