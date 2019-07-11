Disney star Cameron Boyce's dad shares photo taken hours before actor's death: 'I miss him terribly'

Disney star Cameron Boyce’s father took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartbreaking message alongside what is one of the last photos ever taken of his son.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives. I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy,” the 20-year-old’s father, Victor Boyce, began.

DISNEY STAR CAMERON BOYCE SAID HE WANTED TO BE A 'DIFFERENCE MAKER' IN FINAL INTERVIEW

“The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated. Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation,” he continued.

Boyce died following a seizure on Saturday. The seizure “was a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” the actor’s family said in a statement.

"I love you, Victor. I love you, Libby. I love you, Maya. And I will ALWAYS remember your beautiful son, Cam,” one of Boyce’s "Descendants" co-stars, Melanie Paxson, commented on the post.

“Hey Victor, Cameron is our Forever Boy. We will carry his goodness forward with us every day of our lives. Look up, he is there! You are not alone,” wrote producer, director and choreographer Kenny Ortega in response.

DISNEY STAR CAMERON BOYCE DEAD AT 20

“I love you and your whole family so much and forever. There was life before this, and now life after this. My thoughts have not left you and they will stay with you,” shared actress Dove Cameron, another of Boyce’s “Descendants” co-stars. Cameron also posted a six-part black and white video series to Instagram honoring her late friend and co-star.

Other notable people — including former first lady Michelle Obama — also honored the late actor and philanthropist following his death.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.