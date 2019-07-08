Disney star Cameron Boyce said he wanted to be 'a difference maker' in final interview

Disney star Cameron Boyce discussed his desire to give back in his final interview before his death.

Boyce, who starred in Disney's "The Descendants," told Haute Living in May, "There’s a long line of difference makers in my family. I’m following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back; it’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself."

Boyce's actions spoke even louder than his words did: The actor won the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala last April for raising over $30,000 for the Thirst Project, building two new wells in Swaziland.

"Many people have the heart to give back, but a lot don’t know how to. I try to be the bridge for those people – whether that means getting them involved in one of my campaigns or inspiring them by showing them a blueprint of how to get others engaged," he said, adding, "Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren’t many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else’s life positively changes yours for the better as well."

Boyce died on Saturday at 20 after suffering a seizure in his sleep.

His family said in a statement, "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

