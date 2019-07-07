Adam Sandler, more co-stars mourn death of Cameron Boyce

Adam Sandler was heartbroken at the death of Disney star Cameron Boyce at just 20 years old.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler tweeted. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Boyce, who played Sandler's son in 2010's "Grown Ups" and the 2013 sequel "Grown Ups 2," reportedly died from a seizure caused by an ongoing medical condition.

The Los Angeles native had been acting since he was a child.

He appeared in the Disney Channel's "Descendants" series, as well as "Jessie."

His "Descendants" director, Kenneth Ortega, wrote on Instagram Saturday, "Cameron, You left a big piece of your heart for those of us who knew and loved you in this life and you left with a big piece of our hearts today. We will continue to carry your loving spirit forward. You are our forever boy. In your short time on this earth, you lit it up with your incomparable talent and goodness. I will be forever grateful to have known and worked with you. Thank you for sharing your amazing gifts with us all. God bless you and may God watch over your Incredible and loving family during this difficult time. Only love."

"Descendants" star Jamal Sims wrote on Instagram, "My heart is broken. Shine on my friend your light will continue to shine. Thank you for sharing your gift and your love with us all. #restinpower @thecameronboyce."

Boyce's "Jessie" co-star Charles Esten tweeted, "My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together. It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering. It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become."

Antonio Sabato, Jr., who appeared with Boyce on "General Hospital," also expressed his sadness over the loss.

"Rest In Peace Cameron Boyce, it was an honor to have worked with you and spend our time together. Man my heart is broken, what an amazing kid with an amazing future. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. We will all miss you," he wrote.

Boyce was reportedly next slated to appear in the new HBO show "Mrs. Fletcher."

His family said in a statement, "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

