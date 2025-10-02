Diddy planning unconventional move in court ahead of sentencing for prostitution charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be allowed to appear in non-prison clothing as he addresses Judge Arun Subramanian at his sentencing hearing on Oct. 3.

His court address will be the first time he's spoken about the charges he was convicted on, as Diddy chose not to testify during the eight-week trial.

"The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs," a letter filed on behalf of Diddy and obtained by Fox News Digital read. "He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible."

"The requested Order will facilitate that desire, as ‘[c]riminal defendants, like any other party appearing in court, are entitled to enter the courtroom with their heads held high.’"

A jury convicted Diddy on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking .

Diddy could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars, 10 years for each count he was convicted of. The prosecution recommended 135 months (just over 11 years) for his sentencing.

Judge Subramanian rejected Diddy's request for a new trial and the rapper's demand for an acquittal days before his scheduled sentencing.

The federal judge said the prosecution provided "overwhelming evidence" of Diddy's guilt on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"The government proved its case many times over," the federal judge wrote in his opinion obtained by Fox News Digital. "That by itself might be enough to dispose of Combs’s challenge. But the other factors don’t do much to help Combs either."

The prosecution claimed Diddy deserves a "substantial" prison sentence because the rapper is "unrepentant" in the sentencing recommendation filed Tuesday.

"Incredibly, while the defendant conceded his acts of violence and abuse throughout trial, he now argues that his victims should shoulder the blame," the filing read.

Diddy's legal team proposed a 14-month sentence ahead of his Oct. 3 hearing for federal charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. The "I Need A Girl" rapper has already spent 13 months behind bars.

Combs' lawyers claimed the musician had been "sufficiently punished" for his crimes.

