Diddy juror points to where defense ‘poked holes’ in prosecution’s case to get racketeering acquittal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A jury of his peers found rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs not guilty of the most serious charges he had been facing on July 2.

On that day, the jury told the courtroom the government had not proven the disgraced music mogul participated in a racketeering conspiracy or sex trafficking. However, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

An alternate juror, who presented his badge to Fox News Digital for confirmation, explained where Diddy's defense had "poked holes" in the prosecution's case.

"I mean, there were always moments where there was, you know, when the defense really was able to get in," the juror told Fox News Digital. "I mean one that really stood out for me… I even wrote it in my notes, was the cross-examination of Dawn Richard. But Miss Westmoreland, you know, her cross-examination of her, and even Bana. I mean… she definitely poked holes. I think that's why they had her do that, but just to see how she did it, it really was something just to behold."

DIDDY COULD FACE ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ PRISON TIME AFTER GUILTY VERDICT, WARNS OJ SIMPSON'S LAWYER

Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard testified that she told Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, to leave the rapper after witnessing him physically assault the musician. Diddy and Richard were in the recording studio when he allegedly said that what was witnessed the day before was "passion" and what people in relationships do. He claimed Cassie was OK and that it was best if they didn't say anything. The rapper allegedly said that where he's from, people go missing. Richard heard his words to mean that people end up dead.

Diddy's attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, brought up inconsistencies in Richard's multiple interviews with prosecutors. The defense attorney also highlighted the fact that the singer hadn't disclosed Diddy's alleged threat against her life until a week before the trial.

"It was a death threat that you didn’t recall on seven different occasions?" Westmoreland questioned.

Diddy's defense also intensely cross-examined Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Cassie. Bongolan, who sometimes went by the nickname "Bana," testified that Diddy dangled her off the ledge of a 17-story balcony. During cross-examination, Westmoreland was able to get Bana to admit she couldn't remember details of the alleged incident.

WATCH: DIDDY'S DEFENSE ‘POKED HOLES’ IN PROSECUTION'S WITNESS TESTIMONY, ALTERNATE JUROR SAYS

DIDDY JUDGE RULES RAPPER MUST REMAIN BEHIND BARS AS HE AWAITS SENTENCING

The alternate juror, who listened to seven weeks of testimony but did not participate directly in deliberations, did note that he would have "reached the same conclusion that the jurors had made" on the racketeering charge.

He also praised both sides for being "at the top of their game" in the Southern District of New York, describing the SDNY as the "top district" and "the place for trials."

"It was really like a movie," the juror said. "Just as a witness who's never been, you know, who's never been really in the court, never been a juror… never followed the courts or never done any of this stuff, just to be there and watch that and how they conducted themselves was very memorable."

WATCH: DIDDY ‘DODGED A BULLET’ BEATING RICO CHARGE IN SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL, EXPERT SAYS

Diddy was "always very engaged" throughout the trial, according to the juror.

"You could tell that he was fighting the whole time. He was always writing notes whenever there was a cross-examination. He was taking notes, giving them to the lawyer. So, I found that to just be all very interesting."

The rapper's presence never "intimidated" the alternate juror, who said he'd never seen Diddy or followed his music.

"So, just to see him in person every day with his white hair was completely different than anything I ever saw," he told Fox News Digital. "So it was definitely memorable in that way. But I never felt intimidated or looked at him as a celebrity in any way to impact impartiality. I was just sitting and just listening to all the evidence that was presented."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Judge Arun Subramanian set Diddy's sentencing hearing for Oct. 3. He could face up to 20 years behind bars, 10 years for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The alternate juror explained he just hopes Diddy gets the help he needs.

"I do think that when they had the opening arguments, they basically presented Diddy as a very flawed individual — a drug addict, a sex addict, a person that has many flaws," the juror recalled. "So I think whatever sentence he's given… I hope that he just gets the help that he needs. If he's in prison, I hope he can get the help that he needs."

He added: "I just hope that he takes that time to just reflect and get the help that he needs."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to Diddy's defense lawyer , the disgraced music mogul will reenter a program for domestic batterers after he is freed. He had begun the program shortly before his arrest in September 2024.

"He’s doing OK," Marc Agnifilo told The Associated Press.

He claimed Diddy genuinely desires improvement and "realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on."

"He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them," he said. "You can’t cover them up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.