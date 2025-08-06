Diddy on 'constant suicide watch,' lawyers allege inhumane conditions while he awaits sentencing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been on "constant suicide watch" following his July conviction, according to his attorneys.

In the disgraced music mogul's most recent demand for prison release, Diddy's lawyers claimed he has faced "inhumane" living conditions at MDC Brooklyn. His legal team proposed a 14-month sentence ahead of his Oct. 3 hearing for federal charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. The "I Need A Girl" rapper has already spent 13 months behind bars.

Diddy's legal team claimed the musician had been "sufficiently punished" for his crimes.

"Mr. Combs has suffered physically and mentally, and continued incarceration serves no positive goal. Courts do not simply punish, but must restore and rehabilitate with a goal to returning the convicted person to their community as soon as practicable," the sentencing memorandum, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated. "Upon release, Mr. Combs fully intends to abide by every order of this Court and to renew and repair relationships that have been damaged, in a healthy, positive, and lawful manner. After embarking on this journey, Mr. Combs will devote attention to his family and community and to creating new initiatives and opportunities for others."

Lawyers for Diddy also argued the sentencing guidelines should not apply in his case, claiming they "do not adequately consider the pervasive violence and inhumane conditions of confinement that Mr. Combs has experienced at MDC."

According to the filing, "The consequences of Mr. Combs’s detention at MDC for the past year has further included:

constant suicide watch. This means that every two hours, Mr. Combs must present his identification card to the guards to show that he is alive and well. While he is sleeping, he is awoken by an officer to ensure he is well and subjected to bright lights illuminated 24 hours per day;

limited access to clean water—Mr. Combs often heats his water to have clean water to drink without getting sick;

sleeping in a dorm-style room within two feet from other inmates with the bathroom in the same room, with no door;

Mr. Combs has not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months, or felt sunlight on his skin;

often walking with a limp due to a painful knee injury that requires surgery that he has not received in federal custody;

lack of access to healthy, or edible, food which is essential to pre-diabetics - the food that Mr. Combs has survived on includes expired processed pork, chicken and beef, which on any given day can contain maggots;

lack of physical exercise with weights or any proper equipment;

no physical therapy for his several shoulder and knee injuries;

no functioning washing machine/dryers; and

extreme temperatures (freezing cold or burning hot)."

Fox News Digital reached out to MDC Brooklyn for comment.

Diddy has remained locked up after his July 2 conviction.

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking . Lawyers for Diddy argued his "swingers" lifestyle with his ex-girlfriends was not enough to keep him locked up that same month.

"This was a lifestyle, one that both Ms. Ventura and Jane chose. One they all – as grown adults – had a right to choose," the rapper's petition for release, obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "Like many aspects of sex and intimacy, it was not without its complications, its bouts of jealousy, and, at times, its frustrations. But that is a hallmark of any serious romantic relationship, and that is what these were, serious, long-term romantic relationships."

Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Diddy's earlier request for release on Aug. 4.

The federal judge also rejected Diddy's initial $1 million proposed bail package immediately following his conviction. Judge Subramanian claimed Diddy's violence in his personal relationships, that he owned up to, was a contributing factor to his reasoning for keeping the rapper behind bars.

The judge cited the video evidence of Diddy's attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel. Surveillance video was released in May 2024, showing the rapper physically assaulting his then-girlfriend in the elevator lobby.

According to the judge, there would be no way to guarantee the safety of others should the musician be released.

Diddy could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars, 10 years for each count he was convicted of.

