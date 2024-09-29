Sean 'Diddy' Combs is 'off suicide watch,' receives family visit in jail

Sean "Diddy" Combs is no longer under intensive monitoring at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, sources told Fox News Digital.

The fallen music mogul is "off suicide watch," a source with knowledge of the situation explained to Fox News Digital.

More than one week ago, Combs, 54, was placed on routine suicide watch, with an insider confirming that it was "common practice for high-profile individuals as they are admitted to a federal facility and not indicative of his mental state."

Additionally, the source confirmed "family is visiting him in jail." It's unclear which of his family members were present for the visit.

DIDDY 'EAGER' TO TESTIFY IN CRIMINAL TRIAL FOCUSED ON SEX TRAFFICKING, ‘FREAK OFFS’: DOCUMENTARY

In a statement to Fox News Digital at the time, a Diddy spokesperson said, "Mr. Combs is strong, healthy, and focused on his defense. He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth."

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center has been home to several high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell. In 2022, Kelly was placed on suicide watch at the federal detention facility after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Diddy was arrested on Monday, Sept 16, and charged the following day with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper entered a not guilty plea hours after an indictment detailing his alleged sex crimes was unsealed.

If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

TMZ PRESENTS: THE DOWNFALL OF DIDDY

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer was denied bail twice, even after offering a $50 million bail proposal package which included GPS monitoring at his home on Miami's Star Island. Diddy's team attempted to show the judge he was not a flight risk by his communications with the U.S. Attorney's Office during the ongoing investigation.

In addition, Diddy surrendered his passport to counsel on April 1. His mother, Janice, and children Chance, Jessie, D'Lila and Love Combs each surrendered their passports under the bail proposal.

The defense also proposed the equity of Diddy's residence on Star Island in Miami Beach, Florida, which was appraised at $48,000,000, and the equity in his mother's home in Miami.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter cited the possibility that Diddy would tamper with witnesses in his reasoning for denying bail. The judge conceded the prosecution had proven "by clear and convincing evidence that there is no condition or set of conditions" to secure community safety.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson pointed to Diddy's long history of intimidating his accusers and the witnesses of his alleged abuse. Johnson claimed text messages showed Combs forced his victims into participating in sexual encounters he referred to as "freak offs." The rapper allegedly recorded the sex acts and then used the videos as leverage for their silence.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diddy and his employees would "intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Comb's orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Combs allegedly then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs.'" Diddy often provided IV fluids to his victims after "freak offs" to recover from physical exertion and drug use, per the indictment.

During raids on Diddy's home in March, authorities seized "freak off supplies" along with three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, the court docs stated.

Law enforcement officials also took "cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Diddy's staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the freak offs, more than 1,000 bottles altogether," Williams said at a press conference.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.