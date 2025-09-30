Diddy's ex Cassie fears 'swift retribution' if rapper walks free as prosecutors push for 11-year sentence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura shared fears of retribution as prosecutors in the rapper's case recommended a sentence of more than 11 years behind bars.

Ventura told the judge she worries Diddy or one of his associates will come after her with "swift retribution" once released in a three-page letter to Judge Arun Subramanian. Along with the letter, the prosecution recommended 135 months (just over 11 years) for Diddy's sentencing on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past," Ventura, who dated Diddy until 2018, wrote in the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital. "My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial."

"As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth," she said.

Ventura recalled testifying about the "most traumatic and horrifying chapter" in her life over the course of four days while nine months pregnant with her son.

"I testified that from age nineteen, Sean Combs used violence, threats, substances, and control over my career to trap me in over a decade of abuse," she wrote. "He groomed me into performing repeated sex acts with hired male sex workers during multi-day ‘freak offs,’ which occurred nearly weekly. I was forced into lingerie and heels, told exactly how to look, and plied with drugs and alcohol so he could control me like a puppet. These events were degrading and disgusting, leaving me with infections, illnesses, and days of physical and emotional exhaustion before he demanded it all again. Sex acts became my full-time job, used as the only way to stay in his good graces."

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2.

In the sentencing recommendation filed Tuesday, the prosecution claimed Diddy deserves a "substantial" prison sentence because the rapper is "unrepentant."

"Incredibly, while the defendant conceded his acts of violence and abuse throughout trial, he now argues that his victims should shoulder the blame," the filing read.

Diddy could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars, 10 years for each count he was convicted of. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking .

"The defendant’s conduct warrants a term of imprisonment of at least 135 months’ imprisonment. It lasted for 15 years, spanned across the country and the globe, and involved dozens of participants," prosecutors wrote. "In the wake of his criminal conduct, he left Ventura and Jane broken and beaten. Many others suffered at his hands, whether through physical abuse or psychological humiliation."

"Time and again he has shown that he is concerned only with his own power and control," the court filing continued. "Only a significant term of imprisonment – meted out in a substantial number of years – can effectively deter him and show future victims that their abusers will be held accountable, no matter their wealth or fame."

Diddy's former assistants, "Mia" and Capricorn Clark, along with the rapper's former personal chef, each wrote letters to the judge. Ventura's former stylist, Deonte Nash, reiterated the singer's concerns about retribution in his letter.

In the disgraced music mogul's own filing, demanding prison release, Diddy's lawyers claimed he has faced "inhumane" living conditions at MDC Brooklyn. His legal team proposed a 14-month sentence ahead of his Oct. 3 hearing for federal charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. The "I Need A Girl" rapper has already spent 13 months behind bars.

Diddy's legal team claimed the musician had been "sufficiently punished" for his crimes.

"Mr. Combs has suffered physically and mentally, and continued incarceration serves no positive goal. Courts do not simply punish, but must restore and rehabilitate with a goal to returning the convicted person to their community as soon as practicable," the sentencing memorandum, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated. "Upon release, Mr. Combs fully intends to abide by every order of this Court and to renew and repair relationships that have been damaged, in a healthy, positive, and lawful manner. After embarking on this journey, Mr. Combs will devote attention to his family and community and to creating new initiatives and opportunities for others."

