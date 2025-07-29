Diddy’s legal team demands rapper’s release, argues ‘swingers lifestyle’ is no reason to keep him behind bars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team demanded the disgraced music mogul be released from jail Tuesday.

Combs remained behind bars following his July 2 conviction on federal charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. Now, his legal team has made another plea for the rapper to be released until his Oct. 3 sentencing hearing.

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper was acquitted of his most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking. Lawyers for Combs argued his "swingers" lifestyle with his ex-girlfriends was not enough to keep him locked up following his acquittal.

"This was a lifestyle, one that both Ms. Ventura and Jane chose. One they all – as grown adults – had a right to choose," the petition for release, obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "Like many aspects of sex and intimacy, it was not without its complications, its bouts of jealousy, and, at times, its frustrations. But that is a hallmark of any serious romantic relationship, and that is what these were, serious, long-term romantic relationships."

His lawyers claimed the underlying facts of Combs' case have made the continued prosecution and incarceration of the rapper "unique."

"There has literally never been a case like this one, where a person and his girlfriend arranged for adult men to have consensual sexual relations with the adult long-term girlfriend as part of a demonstrated ‘swingers’ lifestyle and has been prosecuted and incarcerated under the Mann Act," the letter added.

Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Combs' $1 million proposed bail package immediately following his conviction. The federal judge claimed Combs' violence in his personal relationships, that Combs owned up to, was a contributing factor to his reasoning for keeping the rapper behind bars.

According to Judge Subramanian, there would be no way to guarantee the safety of others should the musician be released.

For his latest attempt, Combs' legal team proposed a $50 million bail package secured by his Miami mansion located on Star Island. They noted the rapper would be limited to traveling in the Southern District of Florida, the Southern District of New York for attorney meetings, plus the airports necessary to travel between the two. Combs would also give up his passport.

"Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct," the lawyers emphasized. "In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself."

During a press conference following the verdict, his lead counsel, Marc Agnifilo, boasted that the team wasn't going to stop until Combs walks out a free man to his family.

"We are not nearly done fighting. We are just getting started," Agnifilo said outside the courthouse earlier this month. "To win this and to defeat the prosecutors from the Southern District of New York takes effort from beginning to end. Today was a major, major step in the right direction. But we fight on and we're going to win, and we're not going to stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family."

