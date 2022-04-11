2022 CMT Music Awards: Dennis Quaid, wife Laura Savoie make rare red carpet appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dennis Quaid and his wife, Laura Savoie, made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday night.

The 68-year-old actor and Savoie, 29, aren’t often photographed together on red carpets, but this year, Quaid is a presenter at the 56th annual award show.

"The Parent Trap" star’s current wife is his fourth marriage, and he has been outspoken in the past about how confident he is in making this marriage last.

In an interview on "The View" in 2019, Quaid was asked about his then-engagement to the Ph.D. student Savoie.

When asked by co-host Joy Behar how he knew she was right for him, Quaid said, "I just know. I really found a partner in life."

Behar also made a quip about how many times he's been married before.

Quaid responded, "[This time is the] fourth and final -- this is it."

"She's really fantastic," he added of his now wife. "She has a double master's right now in economics and business. She's just a soulful, wonderful, beautiful person."

The actor opened up to The Guardian shorty before the 2019 interview about facing criticism for dating a younger woman.

"No, it really doesn’t bother us," he insisted. "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry."

Quaid also said it was never his intention to find someone Savoie’s age.

"I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," he explained. "I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed.

"You have no control over who you fall in love with," he said. "I don’t fall in love easily. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

Quaid split from his wife of 12 years, Kimberly Buffington, in 2016. The former couple, who shares twins, finalized their divorced in April 2018.

Quaid was previously married to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he shares son Jack, 27, with. The 10-year marriage ended in 2001.

And before that, Quaid was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 until 1983.