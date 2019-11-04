Dennis Quaid, 65, and PhD student Laura Savoie, 26, will marry within the year, star says

Dennis Quaid isn’t interested in a long engagement.

The actor said he’s eager to be a married man within the year.

“You’ve got a year, right?” the 65-year-old told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “And if you go past a year without getting married, then you’re suspect. That’s basic etiquette.”

According to the “Parent Trap” star, he and his fiancée Laura Savoie began planning their wedding “the next minute” after he popped the question to the PhD student in Hawaii last month.

“I think she’s looking at wedding dresses today,” Quaid told the outlet. “She’s gotta get started.”

In late October, Quaid confirmed to Extra he proposed to the 26-year-old after several months of dating.

“I had the ring in my pocket,” gushed Quaid to the outlet. “It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private.”

At the time, Quaid revealed he waited for the perfect sunset to pop the question.

“She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down," said Quaid.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay,” he continued. “It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.”

The couple was first spotted together in May of this year after having dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Previously, Quaid was linked to Santa Auzina, 32. It is believed the pair were last photographed together in December.

According to People, Savoie graduated as valedictorian from Pepperdine University. During her time at the school, she reportedly dated actor Jeremy Piven.

Us Weekly reported Savoie's private Instagram account features several pictures of the student with Quaid. The outlet reports that Savoie shared a photo of herself and Quaid kissing and captioned a snap of the duo embracing: "Never been happier."

People reported that Savoie also received a master's at the University of Notre Dame and is currently working towards earning a Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin in their McCombs School of Business with an expected 2021 graduation date.

Quaid was previously married to Kimberly Buffington from 2004 until they announced their split in 2016. He was also married to actresses P. J. Soles from 1978-1983 and Meg Ryan from 1991-2001. He has three children.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.