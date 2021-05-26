Dennis Quaid on eloping during pandemic, buying Ronald Reagan memorabilia ahead of biopic role

Dennis Quaid found himself in a peculiar situation when the coronavirus called his wedding plans into question.

Though the pandemic did prompt the 67-year-old actor to delay his wedding to Laura Savoie, who is in her late 20s, from April to June, he found the extra time at home was helpful.

"I think helped [the relationship]," he explained during an appearance on "Daily Blast Live." "Not only that, but our kids went on our honeymoon with us, actually. We took a car trip to Montana, so everybody got to know each other really well."

The actor added: "In the end, it was a little bit like ‘Vacation,’ the movie, but everybody got to know each other really well and it was all good in the end. It made us closer."

Furthermore, he is glad that he and Savoie decided not to push back their plans too far.

"It was a great thing to do, especially in the middle of the pandemic," Quaid said of marrying over the summer. "Gives you faith in the future."

The actor will also star as former President Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic called "Reagan," a role that he said was "maybe the most challenging role … in my career."

"For one thing, he was my favorite president," said the Golden Globe nominee. "I mean, he's an icon. I'm really looking forward to it."

During his visit on "Daily Blast Live," Quaid reflected on a recent appearance on the hit reality show, "Pawn Stars" that saw him authenticate his own signature on a poster for the upcoming "Reagan" movie.

On "Pawn Stars," the actor was showed some items that once belonged to Reagan including a flying cap and a pendant with a personalized note to actress Adele Jergens, whom he dated for a time.

The pendant featured St. Genesius, the patron saint of actors. Quaid ended up walking away with the pendant and the note for $2,750.

"I'm a big fan of ['Pawn Stars'] going way back, actually," Quaid said on "DBL." "Being given a memento of Reagan's life, that was a lot of fun to do."