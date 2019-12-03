Dennis Quaid says fourth marriage to 26-year-old fiancée Laura Savoie will be his 'final' one

Dennis Quaid is confident his next marriage will be his last.

The actor, 65, appeared on "The View" on Tuesday and was asked about his recent engagement to 26-year-old PhD student Laura Savoie, who is 39 years his junior.

When asked by co-host Joy Behar how he knew she was right for him, Quaid said, "I just know. I really found a partner in life."

Behar also made a quip about how many times he's been married before.

Quaid responded, "[This time is the] fourth and final -- this is it."

"She's really fantastic," he added of his fiancée. "She has a double master's right now in economics and business. She's just a soulful, wonderful, beautiful person."

The actor opened up to The Guardian last week about facing criticism for dating a younger woman.

“No, it really doesn’t bother us,” he insisted. “Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry.”

Quaid also said it was never his intention to find someone Savoie’s age.

“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me,” he explained. “I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed.

“You have no control over who you fall in love with,” he said. “I don’t fall in love easily. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Quaid was previously dating longtime girlfriend Santa Auzina, whom he was last photographed with in December 2018, People magazine reported. The pair, who were together for a little over two years, began dating after Quaid split from his wife of 12 years, Kimberly Buffington, in 2016. The former couple, who shares twins, finalized their divorced in April 2018.

Quaid was previously married to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he shares son Jack, 27, with. The 10-year marriage ended in 2001.

And before that, Quaid was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 until 1983.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.