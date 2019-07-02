Meg Ryan makes rare public appearance with her 15-year-old daughter

Meg Ryan made her most recent trip to Paris a family affair.

The famed "When Harry Met Sally" actress attended the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday and brought along her 15-year-old daughter, Daisy True.

The actress was photographed at the event sporting a simple black gown, while Daisy wore a similar white dress, complemented by black-and-white patterned sneakers. Ryan also spent time mingling with other guests at the event, with her daughter by her side.

The "Sleepless in Seattle" star adopted Daisy in 2006 when she was 14 months old, bringing her from China to the U.S. Aside from acting and directing, Ryan has also taken up photography, with Daisy being an occasional subject over the years.

Ryan adopted Daisy several years after her divorce from fellow actor Dennis Quaid. Ryan and Quaid share a son, now-actor Jack Quaid. While Ryan has raised Daisy as a single mother for a portion of her life, the actress' relationship with singer-songwriter John Mellencamp has changed their family dynamic. The couple announced their engagement last November, with a wedding date TBA.

In February, Ryan opened up about her engagement to Mellencamp, claiming their relationship was a liberating experience.

"What’s great about now is that John and I are so free to have fun. Maybe that freedom is about being a million years old," Ryan told The New York Times Magazine. "But I sometimes think relationships are for aliens. Who does it? Who can do it? I don’t know how any of us ever do."