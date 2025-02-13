Demi Moore scores first Oscar nomination at 62; Clint Eastwood, Helen Mirren won their first later in life

Demi Moore has reached new career highs following her starring role in "The Substance."

The 62-year-old actress has already won the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her leading role in the movie. During her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, she told the crowd, "This is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," despite having been in the industry for over 45 years.

While many were shocked to hear that Moore had never won an acting award before, she is not the only actor who has first found success at award shows later in their career.

Here are some other stars who didn't win their first Academy Award until later in life.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood began his acting career in the 1950s, when he was 25, starring mostly in westerns, including "Rawhide," "The Outlaw Josey Wales," "Pale Rider" and many more.

Despite being one of the most recognizable actors of the time as well as a household name, Eastwood didn't receive his first Academy Award win or nomination until 1993, when he was 62 years old. Eastwood won the award for directing the film "Unforgiven."

That same year, he also won in the best picture category for the same film and was also nominated for his leading role in the movie. He has since received eight additional nominations in the directing, best picture and acting categories, winning two more Oscars in 2005 for directing "Million Dollar Baby," which also won best picture that year.

Eastwood's latest nomination came in 2015, when "American Sniper," which he directed and produced, was nominated for best picture.

Alan Arkin

Alan Arkin had his first acting role in 1957 when he was 23 years old and received his first Academy Award nomination 10 years later, in 1967, for his role in "The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming," but he didn't win.

He continued to act, starring in "Inspector Clouseau," "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter," for which he received another Academy Award nomination, "Slums of Beverly Hills" and much more. After multiple nominations, his big win finally came in 2007, when he won the Oscar for his role in "Little Miss Sunshine," at the age of 72.

The actor went on to receive his fourth Academy Award nomination in 2013, for his role in "Fargo."

Jessica Tandy

British actress, Jessica Tandy, was an accomplished stage actress, having won four Tony Awards for her roles in "A Streetcar Named Desire," "The Gin Game" and "Foxfire." She first appeared on-screen in 1932, when she was 23, and went on to star in over 60 films.

After decades in the industry, Tandy received her first Academy Award win and nomination in 1991 for her starring role in "Driving Miss Daisy." At the age of 80, Tandy became the oldest best actress winner in history, a record that has not yet been broken.

Her role in the movie also earned her a BAFTA and a Golden Globe Award. She went on to receive a second Oscar nomination in 1993 for her supporting role in the film "Fried Green Tomatoes."

Christopher Plummer

Known for his starring roles in "The Sound of Music," "The Man Who Would be King," "A Beautiful Mind" and other classics, Christopher Plummer appeared in his first movie in 1958, when he was 29 years old. He went on to star in over 215 onscreen projects and many Broadway plays.

Decades later, Plummer received his first Academy Award nomination in 2010, when he was nominated for his supporting role in "The Last Station." Although he did not win that year, his big day came two years later, when he won the award for his supporting role in "Beginners" at the age of 80.

His momentum continued, as he was later nominated for his supporting role in "All the Money in the World," a part that was originally played by Kevin Spacey but was taken over by Plummer when Spacey was let go following accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

Judi Dench

Judi Dench began acting on screen in 1959, appearing mostly as a guest on various television shows before making her big screen debut in the 1964 movie "The Third Secret," when she was 30 years old.

Her big break came with her first starring role in the 1997 film "Mrs. Brown," for which she earned her first Oscar nomination. Although she lost at the 1998 ceremony, she was nominated once again in 1999 for her supporting role in "Shakespeare in Love," a role which earned her her first Academy Award win when she was 64 years old.

She went on to receive six more Academy Award nominations for her work in films, including "Chocolat," "Notes on a Scandal" and "Belfast."

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman got his big break in Hollywood in 1971, when he landed the role of Mark on "The Electric Company," which he appeared in for 780 episodes until 1977.

He quickly found success as an actor, receiving three Academy Award nominations from 1988 to 1995, for the films "Street Smart," "Driving Miss Daisy" and "The Shawshank Redemption," before winning his first Oscar in 2005 at the age of 67 for his work in "Million Dollar Baby."

He went on to receive a fifth Academy Award nomination in 2010 for his leading role in the film "Invictus."

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren first appeared on-screen in 1967, when she was about 22 years old, and got her first major success as an actress in 1984, when she won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in "Cal."

After breaking into the industry, Mirren continued to find acclaim for her work, receiving Academy Award nominations for her supporting roles in "The Madness of King George" in 1995 and "Gosford Park" in 2002.

It wasn't until 2007 that Mirren won her first Oscar at the age of 61 for her leading role in "The Queen." She went on to receive a fourth nomination in 2010 for her leading role in "The Last Station."