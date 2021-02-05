Christopher Plummer's most memorable roles from 'The Sound of Music' to 'Knives Out'

Legendary actor Christopher Plummer died Friday at the age of 91.

Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut, his family confirmed. His wife, Elaine Taylor, was by his side.

His manager, Lou Pitt, also confirmed his death in a statement shared with Fox News on Friday.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots," Pitt said. "Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Plummer's acting career spanned over five decades and during its course, he won an Oscar, two Tonys, and two Emmys.

Plummer was best known for his roles in "Sound of Music," "Knives Out," and "All the Money in the World."

In the 1965 film "Sound of Music," he played the dashing Captain John Von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews.

The role saw him as an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was "humorless and one-dimensional." Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as "The Sound of Mucus" or "S&M."

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film "The Insider, and" continued in films such as 2001’s "A Beautiful Mind" and 2009′s "The Last Station," in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.

In 2012, Plummer won a supporting actor Oscar for his role in "Beginners" as Hal Fields, a museum director who becomes openly gay after his wife of 44 years dies.

Plummer in 2017 replaced Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in "All the Money in the World" just six weeks before the film was set to hit theaters after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2019, he played wealthy mystery novelist, Harlan Thrombey, in the comedy crime drama directed by Rian Johnson which co-starred Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

The Canadian-born actor also performed most of the major Shakespeare roles, including Hamlet, Cyrano, Iago, Othello, Prospero, Henry V and a staggering "King Lear" at Lincoln Center in 2004. He was a frequent star at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Canada.

He won two Tony Awards. The first was in 1974 for best actor in a musical for playing the title role in "Cyrano" and his second in 1997 for his portrayal of John Barrymore in "Barrymore." He also won two Emmys.

