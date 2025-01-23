Demi Moore's Oscar nomination marks career high after nearly quitting Hollywood

Demi Moore's Oscar nomination is the cherry on top of her Hollywood comeback year.

Moore, who was nominated for best actress by the Academy, also just took home her first Golden Globe at age 62.

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams," Moore said in a statement. "Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled."

"This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors and community here in L.A." she added, referencing the Los Angeles fires that have devastated the city in January. "The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."

The other four stars up for best actress include Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," Mikey Madison for "Anora," Karla Sofia Gascon for "Emilia Perez" and Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here."

Moore's recognition in Tinseltown came after the actress starred in "The Substance" alongside Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid and more.

In the film, Moore's character is fired from her fitness show at age 50 after being deemed too old. She uses a wonder drug, which creates a younger version of herself – Margaret Qualley's character. However, the move comes with a brutal price.

Moore began her career as a model and transitioned to TV with a role in "General Hospital." The actress gained traction in the film industry with "St. Elmo's Fire," "One Crazy Summer" and "The Seventh Sign." In the '90s, Moore saw success with movies such as "Ghost" and "Disclosure."

However, the actress also struck out at times, like with the movies "Striptease" and "G.I. Jane."

Despite the setbacks, Moore kept working for years before landing the part in "The Substance."

"It was a very hard film, very raw, very vulnerable to make, but at the same time liberating," Moore told The Guardian .

"I had less pressure than Margaret [Qualley], because she had the added pressure to look amazing. I degrade throughout [the movie], and I knew going in that I wasn’t going to be shot in the most glamorous way or with the edges softened; in fact, the opposite. But there was something freeing about that."

Moore admitted after winning best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy at the 2025 Golden Globes that she had nearly quit acting before she received the script for "The Substance."

"I thought a few years ago that this was it," she said, in part, during her acceptance speech. "Maybe I was complete, I'd done what I was supposed to do. At a low point, this bonkers script came across my desk. The universe told me I'm not done."

Moore recalled being told to stop competing with others, and that she would never "be enough," but it was important to know the value of herself if she would just "put down the marking stick."

Before walking off the stage, the "G.I. Jane" actress said that the award was "a reminder that I do belong."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.