Demi Moore shuts down aggressive autograph hunters as they call her 'not humble'

Demi Moore has class, and she's not afraid to show it.

On Sunday, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress seemed to frustrate a group of fans who became irate after she politely declined to sign autographs while attending the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

"If I sign one, then I wouldn't be able to sign for everybody, so I wouldn't want to do that," Moore told the small group of autograph hunters.

"Humble people sign autographs," one woman responded. "You're not humble."

"Oh, don't say mean things," Moore said.

"You’re not humble. You always have an attitude, you never wanna sign. You need to be humble," the woman continued.

To which Moore replied, "But I love you anyway."

Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Moore is no stranger to harsh criticism.

Earlier this week, the 62-year-old actress opened up about the shame she received for her role as a stripper in the iconic 1996 film "Striptease."

"I think I definitely felt an impact of harshness of judgment that came at me that was in many respects shaming, because part of that was playing a stripper," Moore told "CBS Mornings."

"And so a lot was trying to diminish the impact of this monumental moment that was changing things, not just for me, but for all women. I think there was a real [moment], ‘Wow, we’re not going to let you win right now.' I wasn’t trying to compete with men, I just was trying to get paid what I felt I had earned."

Moore, who took home her first Golden Globe Award last month, was recently nominated for best actress by the Academy for her role in "The Substance."

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams," Moore said in a statement. "Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled."

"This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors and community here in L.A." she added, referencing the Los Angeles fires that ravaged parts of the city in January. "The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."