Clint Eastwood avoids ‘pandering’ in his work to achieve massive success: expert

Clint Eastwood is a jack of all trades, having earned his stripes in the entertainment industry after six decades starring in major feature films.

Known for his tough guy image as the king of westerns, Eastwood, 94, branched into filmmaking in the early '70s and has since received awards and accolades for his work behind the camera.

The idea for his latest movie, "Juror No. 2," was fleshed out during the writer's strike, and while he doesn't step in front of the camera, he's still very much making his mark on Hollywood.

The Academy Award-winning actor isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to creating a masterpiece, even if the film is culturally or politically complex.

"Eastwood approaches them in a way that avoids preachiness or pandering," Gary Frayter, celebrity brand & social media director with Kronus Communications, told Fox News Digital. "Instead, he shows how individuals can change over time through personal experiences and relationships."

Frayter added, "This subtle commentary allows the film to appeal to viewers who may be looking for a powerful message but prefer it woven naturally into the story."

Eastwood also doesn't shy away from morally complex characters, such as "Dirty Harry," coach Frankie Dunn in "Million Dollar Baby," or Robert Kincaid in "The Bridges of Madison County."

"In ‘Gran Torino,’ his character is flawed and unapologetically raw," Frayter said. "This complexity is something Eastwood is known for and is evident in many of his films.

"That particular movie doesn't offer easy answers, but instead presents a character whose moral growth and sacrifice feels genuine, which audiences find refreshing and realistic."

The acclaimed actor and former mayor of Carmel has eight children, including daughter Laurie, 69, son Kyle, 56, daughter Alison, 52 , daughter Kimber, 60, son Scott, 38, daughter Kathryn, 36, daughter Francesca, 31, and daughter Morgan, 27.

Despite juggling a large family and a busy career, Eastwood's children have spoken out over the years about how their father has always been very involved in their lives. For the past decade, Eastwood had been in a relationship with philanthropist Christina Sandera, who died in September at age 61 due to cardiac arrhythmia and coronary artery disease.

"He is the strongest person that I know," Francesca Eastwood told Fox News Digital last month. "It's never easy when things like this happen. And he's himself, and he's handled things with grace and with a beauty that I think few other people could."

Keifer Sutherland was itching for a chance to work with the Hollywood legend, and even petitioned for a role in the film by writing a letter to Eastwood.

"I always thought one day I would arrive at Mr. Eastwood’s doorstep. Then I realized that that time was maybe kind of going away," Sutherland told The Associated Press. "I just said, ‘I’ve always dreamed of working with you, and if there is a part, any part, I would just like to be able to have the experience of watching you direct."

Sutherland portrays a lawyer and AA sponsor, and while his screen time is minimal, the impact of finally working with Eastwood will last a lifetime.

"I’ve worked with people that shout and get angry and they’re very demonstrative," Sutherland said. "He was so amazingly quiet and calm and soft-spoken. That’s someone who has power, when they can be that and get everything they need."

The future of Eastwood's career has been long-discussed, but he doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Co-star Toni Collette recalled a conversation with Eastwood shortly after production resumed following the actors' strike.

"I remember when we did come back from the strike, I was like, ’What did you do? And he was like, ‘Well, I was looking for new material,’" Collette said. "It’s nobody’s position to say this is his last movie."

Sutherland added: "His parking spot at the Warner Bros. lot isn't going anywhere."