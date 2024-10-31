Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Clint Eastwood avoids ‘pandering’ in his work to achieve massive success: expert

'Juror No. 2' director Clint Eastwood, 94, remains an icon in an ever-changing entertainment industry

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Alison Eastwood shares her favorite memories with her father Video

Alison Eastwood shares her favorite memories with her father

Alison Eastwood told Fox News Digital that "growing up on set" was one of her favorite things to experience with Clint Eastwood.

Clint Eastwood is a jack of all trades, having earned his stripes in the entertainment industry after six decades starring in major feature films.

Known for his tough guy image as the king of westerns, Eastwood, 94, branched into filmmaking in the early '70s and has since received awards and accolades for his work behind the camera.

The idea for his latest movie, "Juror No. 2," was fleshed out during the writer's strike, and while he doesn't step in front of the camera, he's still very much making his mark on Hollywood.

CLINT EASTWOOD ‘SAVED’ HIS DAUGHTER BY RAISING HER OUTSIDE OF LOS ANGELES: 'I AM VERY THANKFUL'

Clint Eastwood then and now split

Clint Eastwood remains a powerhouse in Hollywood more than 60 years after his first film debut. (Getty Images)

The Academy Award-winning actor isn't afraid to take risks when it comes to creating a masterpiece, even if the film is culturally or politically complex.

"Eastwood approaches them in a way that avoids preachiness or pandering," Gary Frayter, celebrity brand & social media director with Kronus Communications, told Fox News Digital. "Instead, he shows how individuals can change over time through personal experiences and relationships."

Frayter added, "This subtle commentary allows the film to appeal to viewers who may be looking for a powerful message but prefer it woven naturally into the story."

Eastwood also doesn't shy away from morally complex characters, such as "Dirty Harry," coach Frankie Dunn in "Million Dollar Baby," or Robert Kincaid in "The Bridges of Madison County."

CLINT EASTWOOD'S DAUGHTER SAYS 'VERY STRICT' DAD HAD THIS PIECE OF ADVICE GROWING UP

"In ‘Gran Torino,’ his character is flawed and unapologetically raw," Frayter said. "This complexity is something Eastwood is known for and is evident in many of his films. 

Donna Mills and Clint Eastwood filming a scene for Play Misty For Me

He worked alongside Donna Mills in the 1971 flick "Play Misty for Me."  (Silver Screen)

Clint Eastwood as Dirty Harry

Eastwood has shown range in front of the camera, starring in the "Dirty Harry" series in the '70s. (Dirty Harry)

"That particular movie doesn't offer easy answers, but instead presents a character whose moral growth and sacrifice feels genuine, which audiences find refreshing and realistic."

"In ‘Gran Torino,’ his character is flawed and unapologetically raw. This complexity is something Eastwood is known for and is evident in many of his films." 

— Gary Frayter

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The acclaimed actor and former mayor of Carmel has eight children, including daughter Laurie, 69, son Kyle, 56, daughter Alison, 52, daughter Kimber, 60, son Scott, 38, daughter Kathryn, 36, daughter Francesca, 31, and daughter Morgan, 27.

Despite juggling a large family and a busy career, Eastwood's children have spoken out over the years about how their father has always been very involved in their lives. For the past decade, Eastwood had been in a relationship with philanthropist Christina Sandera, who died in September at age 61 due to cardiac arrhythmia and coronary artery disease.

Clint Eastwood in a black and white still from

Clint Eastwood became a star in films like "A Fistful of Dollars" and "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly." (Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive)

Clint Eastwood wears blue suit on red carpet with Christina Sandera.

Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend, died due to cardiac arrhythmia, according to her death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

CLINT EASTWOOD'S DAUGHTER ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

"He is the strongest person that I know," Francesca Eastwood told Fox News Digital last month. "It's never easy when things like this happen. And he's himself, and he's handled things with grace and with a beauty that I think few other people could."

Keifer Sutherland was itching for a chance to work with the Hollywood legend, and even petitioned for a role in the film by writing a letter to Eastwood. 

WATCH: CLINT EASTWOOD ‘SAVED' HIS DAUGHTER BY RAISING HER OUTSIDE OF LOS ANGELES

Clint Eastwood 'saved' his daughter by raising her outside of Los Angeles Video

"I always thought one day I would arrive at Mr. Eastwood’s doorstep. Then I realized that that time was maybe kind of going away," Sutherland told The Associated Press. "I just said, ‘I’ve always dreamed of working with you, and if there is a part, any part, I would just like to be able to have the experience of watching you direct."

Sutherland portrays a lawyer and AA sponsor, and while his screen time is minimal, the impact of finally working with Eastwood will last a lifetime.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Clint Eastwood walks the red carpet with his children

Eastwood has eight children; pictured here: Kathryn, Alison, Francesca, Morgan Eastwood and Francesca's mother, Francis Fisher.  (Tasia Wells)

"I’ve worked with people that shout and get angry and they’re very demonstrative," Sutherland said. "He was so amazingly quiet and calm and soft-spoken. That’s someone who has power, when they can be that and get everything they need."

The future of Eastwood's career has been long-discussed, but he doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Co-star Toni Collette recalled a conversation with Eastwood shortly after production resumed following the actors' strike.

"He was so amazingly quiet and calm and soft-spoken. That’s someone who has power, when they can be that and get everything they need."

— Keifer Sutherland

"I remember when we did come back from the strike, I was like, ’What did you do? And he was like, ‘Well, I was looking for new material,’" Collette said. "It’s nobody’s position to say this is his last movie."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sutherland added: "His parking spot at the Warner Bros. lot isn't going anywhere."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending