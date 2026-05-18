Paul McCartney says Beatles classic unites audiences 'in Trump’s America' despite political divide

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Paul McCartney is proud of the impact his music has on people.

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Rest Is Entertainment" podcast, the Beatles legend, 83, reflected on the "valuable" way classic songs like "Hey Jude" can bring together people with differing political views.

"Particularly these days, you do something like ‘Hey Jude’ and you see this whole audience singing together," McCartney said of playing the iconic Beatles song at a recent show in Los Angeles. "I mean, in Trump’s America, and the Republicans and Democrats all at each other’s throats — when we do that song, they’re not. They’re all loving it, and it’s like, 'Wow, this is pretty amazing.'"

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"You know, suddenly this room has forgotten all of that, and it’s not, you know, going to argue with each other, they’re just going to sing together," he added. "So those kinds of things, I think, are valuable."

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McCartney isn't the only rock star who's been vocal about politics and divisiveness within the country.

After months of ongoing criticism against President Donald Trump and his administration, Bruce Springsteen recently offered prayers for the commander in chief and condemned political violence following the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooting earlier this month.

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"We begin tonight with a prayer for our men and women in service overseas, we pray for their safe return," Springsteen told the crowd during the E Street Band’s show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas , per videos circulating online. "We also send out a prayer of thanks that our president, nor anyone in the administration, nor anyone attending, was injured at last night’s incident at the [White House] press correspondents’ dinner."

"We can disagree. We can be critical of those in power, and we can peacefully fight for our beliefs. But there is no place in any way, shape, or form for political violence of any kind in our beloved United States," he added.

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Springsteen, who kicked off his "Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour" in March, has been vocal about his disdain for Trump and his administration over the years. The tour follows the release of his latest song, "Streets of Minneapolis," a protest tune that criticizes Trump and his administration's deployment of thousands of federal agents to crack down on illegal immigration in Minnesota.

During a recent show in Newark, New Jersey, Springsteen called on his audience to join in "choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency, truth over lies, unity over division and peace over war."