Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Demi Moore reveals her one demand before iconic 'Charlie's Angels' bikini scene

At 40, Moore wasn't prepared for the age-focused attention that her appearance in the 2003 film would generate

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes Video

Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her leading role in 'The Substance.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore had one demand before she agreed to strip down to her bikini for her iconic role in 2003's "Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle."

On Tuesday’s episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress told the host (who also starred in the film) that she learned about the scene with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu just three weeks before filming.

"All I remember is begging them not to shoot my butt. I don’t know why that was my obsession," Moore said.

Demi Moore red carpet

Demi Moore had one non-negotiable demand before starring in 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

The actress told Barrymore that she was forced to "compartmentalize" and concentrate on the scene.

DEMI MOORE RODE BIKE 60 MILES A DAY TO LOSE BABY WEIGHT AFTER 2ND CHILD WITH BRUCE WILLIS

"I had no time to think about what I looked like, which was almost better," Moore said.

Demi Moore in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Demi Moore starred in "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" in 2003. (Columbia/Everett Collection)

Barrymore chimed in, "No one can do in three weeks what you showed up with. So you were clearly good to go. Like there’s no magic wand that gets you to that in three weeks. I’ve done a three-week diet. I didn’t end up there."

Moore, who was 40 when she appeared in the "Charlie’s Angels" movie, said that she "wasn’t prepared for the focus that happened from it."

Demi Moore half naked in Charlie's Angels

Demi Moore starred as Madison Lee in "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." (Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection)

"All I remember is begging them not to shoot my butt. I don’t know why that was my obsession." 

— Demi Moore

"I had no idea the amplification, ironically, that was specifically tied to my age. I turned 40 when we were shooting the movie," she continued.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ultimately, Moore decided to sign on to the film after her three daughters — Rumer, Tallulah and Scout — convinced her.

"I had taken a break only to be with them. I stopped and was just with them until they finally were like, ‘You have to do this movie. We love the first one. You have to do this movie. And please, aren’t you going to ever work again?'" Moore shared.

Demi Moore wears strapless silver dress at Golden Globes.

Demi Moore agreed to star in "Charlie's Angeles: Full Throttle" after getting a push from her daughters. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Moore recalled thinking that it was important to show her daughters the "full expression of who she was" as a movie star.

The actress appeared in "Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle," the second film in the franchise, as Madison Lee, a former angel who would become the movie’s villain. 

The first "Charlie’s Angels" reboot, which starred Barrymore, Diaz and Liu, was released in 2000.

Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

From left: Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz attended the premiere of "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" in 2003. (Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2003, her three daughters and ex-husband, Bruce Willis, were there to support her at the "Charlie’s Angeles: Full Throttle" premiere. She was also accompanied by her then-boyfriend, Ashton Kutcher.

Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher Bruce Willis and kids

Demi Moore with then-boyfriend Ashton Kutcher, ex-husband Bruce Willis and daughters at the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" premiere. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Demi Moore throws her arm around Ashton Kutcher at a fashion show

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore began dating in 2003 and were married in 2005. (Jeff Vespa)

Moore and Willis tied the knot in 1987 before divorcing in 2000. They share three daughters.

Moore married Kutcher in 2005 and divorced in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending