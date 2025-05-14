Demi Moore reveals her one demand before iconic 'Charlie's Angels' bikini scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore had one demand before she agreed to strip down to her bikini for her iconic role in 2003's "Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle."

On Tuesday’s episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress told the host (who also starred in the film) that she learned about the scene with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu just three weeks before filming.

"All I remember is begging them not to shoot my butt. I don’t know why that was my obsession," Moore said.

The actress told Barrymore that she was forced to "compartmentalize" and concentrate on the scene.

"I had no time to think about what I looked like, which was almost better," Moore said.

Barrymore chimed in, "No one can do in three weeks what you showed up with. So you were clearly good to go. Like there’s no magic wand that gets you to that in three weeks. I’ve done a three-week diet. I didn’t end up there."

Moore, who was 40 when she appeared in the "Charlie’s Angels" movie, said that she "wasn’t prepared for the focus that happened from it."

"I had no idea the amplification, ironically, that was specifically tied to my age. I turned 40 when we were shooting the movie," she continued.

Ultimately, Moore decided to sign on to the film after her three daughters — Rumer, Tallulah and Scout — convinced her.

"I had taken a break only to be with them. I stopped and was just with them until they finally were like, ‘You have to do this movie. We love the first one. You have to do this movie. And please, aren’t you going to ever work again?'" Moore shared.

Moore recalled thinking that it was important to show her daughters the "full expression of who she was" as a movie star.

The actress appeared in "Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle," the second film in the franchise, as Madison Lee, a former angel who would become the movie’s villain.

The first "Charlie’s Angels" reboot, which starred Barrymore, Diaz and Liu, was released in 2000.

In 2003, her three daughters and ex-husband, Bruce Willis, were there to support her at the "Charlie’s Angeles: Full Throttle" premiere. She was also accompanied by her then-boyfriend, Ashton Kutcher.

Moore and Willis tied the knot in 1987 before divorcing in 2000. They share three daughters.

Moore married Kutcher in 2005 and divorced in 2013.