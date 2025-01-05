Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes

Demi Moore wins first Golden Globe after nearly quitting acting career

'The Substance' star Demi Moore felt 'corroded' after negative comments from a producer

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes Video

Demi Moore walks the red carpet in a gold dress at the 2025 Golden Globes

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her leading role in "The Substance."

Demi Moore earned her first Golden Globe trophy Sunday for her role in "The Substance."

Upon stepping on stage to accept the award, Moore, 61, admitted she was "in shock."

"I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," Moore told the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Demi Moore wears strapless silver dress at Golden Globes.

Demi Moore was "in shock" after winning her first Golden Globe Award. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

In "The Substance," Moore starred as an actress who is unceremoniously fired from her fitness show at age 50, deemed too old to be desirable. 

In an attempt to continue her career, she uses a wonder drug that promises to generate a very literal younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley, though it comes with a bloody and brutal price.

After catching her breath and explaining she was "so humble, so grateful," Moore remembered a time in her career when a producer told her she was just a "popcorn actress."

Actress Demi Moore smiles on stage with Golden Globe award

Moore said a producer once told her that she was a "popcorn actress." (Chris Polk)

"At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have … that I couldn't be acknowledged," Moore said.

"I bought in, and I believed that … that corroded me overtime."

Demi Moore laughs on Golden Globes red carpet

Demi Moore wore a figure-hugging strapless gold gown on the 2025 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. (Jordan Strauss)

She added, "I thought a few years ago that this was it. Maybe I was complete, I'd done what I was supposed to do. At a low point, this bonkers script came across my desk. The universe told me I'm not done."

Moore remembered a woman telling her to stop competing with others, and that she would never "be enough," but how it was important to know the value of herself if she would just "put down the marking stick."

Before walking off the stage, the "G.I. Jane" actress said that the award was "a reminder that I do belong."

