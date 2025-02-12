Demi Moore claims she was shamed for baring it all in 'Striptease' for this reason

Demi Moore is pulling back the curtain on her risqué role as a stripper in the iconic 1996 film, "Striptease."

The 62-year-old actress admitted she felt shamed after baring it all in the movie that earned her millions during the height of her fame.

"I think I definitely felt an impact of harshness of judgment that came at me that was in many respects shaming, because part of that was playing a stripper," Moore told "CBS Mornings."

"And so a lot was trying to diminish the impact of this monumental moment that was changing things, not just for me, but for all women."

At the time, Moore was Hollywood’s highest paid actress, as she earned $12.5 million for the controversial film.

"I think there was a real [moment], ‘Wow, we’re not going to let you win right now,'" she added. "I wasn’t trying to compete with men, I just was trying to get paid what I felt I had earned."

Moore shares three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

After her split from Willis, he married model Emma Heming Willis in 2009 at their home in Turks and Caicos. They married again six days later in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Moore remains a constant presence in Willis’ life, even after their divorce, and spoke about how she enjoys her extended family.

"You really don’t know where it’s going, when it's going… timeline. So, meeting them where they’re at actually has so much sweetness and joy," Moore told "CBS Mornings."

"I feel so grateful that in our kind of extended modern family, that we all have the ability to show up for one another, in all the ways that are the most important."

Moore’s comments come after she snagged a Golden Globe win for her Hollywood comeback role in "The Substance."

The Hollywood actress was often naked on screen and endured hours of body prosthetics in the Oscar-nominated film.

"The interesting thing for me was the exploration of that violence we have against ourselves. The harshness of how we can sit in judgment that heavily compares, and dissecting. That for me was something that really resonated, because I felt that was so human," she told the outlet.

In the film, Moore's character is fired from her fitness show at age 50 after being deemed too old. She uses a wonder drug, which creates a younger version of herself — Margaret Qualley's character. However, the move comes with a brutal price.

Moore began her career as a model and transitioned to TV with a role on "General Hospital." The actress gained traction in the film industry with "St. Elmo's Fire," "One Crazy Summer" and "The Seventh Sign." In the '90s, she saw success with movies such as "Ghost" and "Disclosure."

In her 2019 memoir, "Inside Out," Moore reflected on the ways she tried to control and maintain a perfect body early in her career with exercise, disordered eating and drugs and alcohol.

"I think there was a general sense about certain expectations, in particular coming out of the ’80s and the ’90s where there was a greater pressure for perfection. If you look at any advertising, everything was very clean and perfect, and there wasn’t any body inclusivity," Moore previously told The New York Times in an interview about "The Substance."

"There was a more extreme standard of beauty that existed, and I did, as I wrote in the book, personally experience being told to lose weight on quite a few films before I ever even had my children."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.