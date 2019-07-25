De Blasio to appear with Lil Nas X, ‘Jersey Shore’ cast members at BuzzFeed event

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s quixotic presidential campaign will take a detour down "Old Town Road" on Thursday night.

The mayor will join viral internet celebrities such as “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X and Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa in a variety show hosted by BuzzFeed at Webster Hall in the East Village.

The show, dubbed “Internet Live,” aims to bring “the very best of the internet” to a live audience, according to a statement from BuzzFeed.

“Just like scrolling through your social timeline, Internet Live will feature bite-sized, must-watch live segments that reflect what’s trending online today, nostalgic tributes, early memes and the buzziest names in your feed,” the statement says.

A number of other celebs, including Nicole ‘‘Snooki” Polizzi and Jenny “JWOWW” Farley of “Jersey Shore” fame, will join the mayor and presidential hopeful for the variety show.

New York’s First lady Chirlane McCray will also be on hand for the event.

The show will premiere on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and the BuzzFeed Network on Sunday, Aug. 4, the company said.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.