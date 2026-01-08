Dax Shepard offers to pay for 11-year-old daughter's future egg freezing when she turns 18 years old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dax Shepard made a surprising offer to his young daughter.

During a recent episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," the 51-year-old actor shared with his co-host, Monica Padman, that he recently had a discussion with his 11-year-old daughter, Delta, about potentially freezing her eggs when she gets older.

"I said, ‘If you want to, we’ll freeze your eggs when you’re 18. I’ll pay for you to get your eggs frozen so you don’t have to think about that,’" Shepard said, later adding that he was "acknowledging all lucky privilege," because "obviously this isn’t an option for most people."

He continued, "But I think … it would make the most sense. I think they’re going to be wrestling with the same thing every woman is. You’re going to want to do your career, whatever the hell."

The actor previously shared that Delta had expressed to him how excited she is about becoming a mother one day, which is when he made the offer. He went on to say she would be a great mom because of how well she takes care of her stuffed animals, adding, "Our life is a traveling circus of Delty’s stuffies."

"She’s saying she wants to have a baby, and I said, ‘When do you think you’ll have your first child? When you turn 18?’ I want to be supportive of whatever," he explained. "I don’t want to plant any seeds that I’d be judgmental or whatever."

He then shared that Delta wasn't interested in his offer, adding she was "thinking mid-20s" is a good time for her to have kids.

In addition to Delta, Shepard also shares a 12-year-old daughter, Lincoln, with his wife, actress Kristen Bell.

Bell recently found herself in hot water when fans accused her of being tone-deaf when she made a joke about domestic violence in an Instagram post celebrating her and Shepard's wedding anniversary.

She wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their opinions with the star, with one writing, "Domestic violence isn’t a joke." Another follower asked, "is this... supposed to be funny?"

Shepard and Bell first met in 2007 at a dinner party hosted by a mutual friend, with their relationship starting after they ran into each other a few weeks later at a hockey game.

After two years of dating, the two got engaged in 2009 and were married a few years later, in October 2013, in a small ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse.

"We didn't want to look at or talk to anyone else other than each other," she told People in November 2022 about their wedding day. "We really wanted to try to be as there as possible."

