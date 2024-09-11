Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell got texts from friends over rumors they were 'Hollywood swingers'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in 2013 and have two children

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard sizzle in 'Hit and Run' Video

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard sizzle in 'Hit and Run'

Hollywood couple star in wild new comedy

Dax Shepard is revealing his "favorite part" of being the topic of a racy tabloid story.

The actor spoke about rumors that had been circulating about his marriage with actress Kristen Bell, while on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were… Hollywood swingers," he revealed through laughter. 

KRISTEN BELL TALKS TO HER DAUGHTERS, 8 AND 9, ABOUT SEX, HUSBAND DAX SHEPARD'S ADDICTION STRUGGLES

Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell share a kiss on the set of "Family Game Night."

Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell share a kiss on the set of "Family Game Night." (Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"And we hosted swing parties," he continued. "This was in the tabloids. And my favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’

"They were teasing, of course, cause they know us and they know we're not hosting swinger parties," Shepard clarified.

Dax Shepard smiles/laughs for a photo wearing a black shirt and purple jacket with wife Kristen Bell in a black dress

Dax Shepard shut down a tabloid rumor that he and his wife are "Hollywood swingers." (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Barrymore pointedly asked Shepard if there was any couple that he and his wife of over a decade had fantasized about engaging in extracurricular activities with.

"There's a lot of hot couples out there, but no we haven't. We have not crossed that divide with anyone," the "Buddy Games" star said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bell to see if she had the same reaction as her husband.

Kristen Bell in a camel colored long jacket walks hand-in-hand with husband Dax Shepard in a black jacket in New York

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013. They have two daughters together. (Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But you know who we're most in love with?" Shepard said, slightly shifting the conversation. "We're in love with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen," he said.

"They're so dreamy as a couple. You just kind of want to be in their marriage," he noted of the "Cheers" actor and his longtime bride. "It's not so much that Kristen even wants to bring me along, or I want to bring her along, you just kinda wanna be in their marriage," he joked.

Ted Danson smiles on the carpet wearing a black suit and tie with wife Mary Steenburgen in a white blouse and black jacket

Dax Shepard expressed his admiration for Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, while speaking with Drew Barrymore. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Danson and Bell worked together for several years on "The Good Place."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending