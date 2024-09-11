Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell got texts from friends over rumors they were 'Hollywood swingers'

Dax Shepard is revealing his "favorite part" of being the topic of a racy tabloid story.

The actor spoke about rumors that had been circulating about his marriage with actress Kristen Bell, while on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were… Hollywood swingers," he revealed through laughter.

KRISTEN BELL TALKS TO HER DAUGHTERS, 8 AND 9, ABOUT SEX, HUSBAND DAX SHEPARD'S ADDICTION STRUGGLES

"And we hosted swing parties," he continued. "This was in the tabloids. And my favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’

"They were teasing, of course, cause they know us and they know we're not hosting swinger parties," Shepard clarified.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Barrymore pointedly asked Shepard if there was any couple that he and his wife of over a decade had fantasized about engaging in extracurricular activities with.

"There's a lot of hot couples out there, but no we haven't. We have not crossed that divide with anyone," the "Buddy Games" star said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bell to see if she had the same reaction as her husband.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But you know who we're most in love with?" Shepard said, slightly shifting the conversation. "We're in love with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen," he said.

"They're so dreamy as a couple. You just kind of want to be in their marriage," he noted of the "Cheers" actor and his longtime bride. "It's not so much that Kristen even wants to bring me along, or I want to bring her along, you just kinda wanna be in their marriage," he joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Danson and Bell worked together for several years on "The Good Place."