Kristen Bell regrets not dating more, wishes she ‘butterflied around’ before marriage to Dax Shepard

'Hit & Run' star Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell married in 2013 and share two daughters

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Kristen Bell is "a little regretful" over the amount of dating she did before marrying husband Dax Shepard.

The 45-year-old actress and mom of two opened up about her dating regrets during an episode of Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert." The couple was joined by Bell's "Nobody Wants This" co-star Justine Lupe and Shepard's podcast co-host Monica Padman.

"I didn't have a lot of like long-term relationships," Lupe said of dating in her younger years. "I kind of did like six months, three months, like all through my 20s back-to-back."

"Kristen is a little regretful," Shepard chimed in. "She was very active."

KRISTEN BELL, DAX SHEPARD ROOT FOR EACH OTHER'S STEAMY SCENES: ‘WE’RE MARRIED; WE'RE NOT DEAD'

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell pose at the Met Gala

Kristen Bell revealed she has some dating regrets while appearing on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert." (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

"She was very sexually active, and she wishes she was even more sexually active," he then quipped.

"I just wish I butterflied around a little bit more," Bell explained.

Padman then got more direct, asking Bell to share how active she was. Shepard gave a scale of zero being "virgin and 10 is sex worker."

"Four," Bell answered. "And I just wish I maybe would have gone six."

kristen bell

Kristen Bell said she wishes she'd "butterflied around more" before marrying Dax Shepard. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Shepard and Bell first met at a dinner party for a mutual friend in 2007. A few weeks later, the two ran into each other at a hockey game, and the rest is history.

After their dinner party, Shepard texted Bell saying, "I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?"

"I was, like, OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," Bell recalled.

The two married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Dax Shepard kisses Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell married in 2013. (Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at music event

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters together. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Throughout their marriage, they've learned to trust each other while working on Hollywood projects that require them to film intimate scenes. Trust is key for Shepard and Bell.

"We root for each other," Bell told E! News. "When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on ‘Parenthood,’ I was like, ‘Yes. Get it.’ We’re married; we’re not dead."

