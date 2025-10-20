Kristen Bell slammed for 'tone-deaf' anniversary post to husband Dax Shepard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristen Bell caught the wrath of online critics for a three-sentence message shared to commemorate her anniversary with husband Dax Shepherd.

Bell, 45, wrapped her arms around the "Armchair Expert" podcast host in a photo posted on Instagram Saturday.

The "Good Place" actress recalled words Shepherd once recited, but the message was lost on many of her followers, who slammed Bell and accused her of joking about domestic violence.

Bell wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would."

While some fans weren't affected by Bell's words, many accused the mother-of-two of minimizing a sensitive subject.

"1. Congratulations! 2. I know the caption is supposed to be cute, funny, but worldwide a women is killed every ten minutes by their partner," one user wrote and added the hashtag, "#stopviolenceagainstwomen."

"Domestic violence isn’t a joke," another user commented, while one follower asked, "is this... supposed to be funny?"

"Crazy thing to joke about honestly. Sincerely, someone who thankfully survived," an Instagram user noted.

"This is tone deaf and offensive during any month," one fan wrote.

Bell's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shepard and Bell first met at a dinner party for a mutual friend in 2007. A few weeks later, the two ran into each other at a hockey game, and the rest is history.

After their dinner party, Shepard texted Bell saying, "I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?"

"I was, like, OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," Bell recalled .

The two married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.