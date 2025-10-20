Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Kristen Bell slammed for 'tone-deaf' anniversary post to husband Dax Shepard

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of October 17

Kristen Bell caught the wrath of online critics for a three-sentence message shared to commemorate her anniversary with husband Dax Shepherd.

Bell, 45, wrapped her arms around the "Armchair Expert" podcast host in a photo posted on Instagram Saturday. 

The "Good Place" actress recalled words Shepherd once recited, but the message was lost on many of her followers, who slammed Bell and accused her of joking about domestic violence.

KRISTEN BELL REGRETS NOT DATING MORE, WISHES SHE ‘BUTTERFLIED AROUND’ BEFORE MARRIAGE TO DAX SHEPARD

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at the Sirius XM studios

Kristen Bell caught the wrath of online critics for a three-sentence message shared to commemorate her anniversary with husband Dax Shepherd. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Bell wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would."

KRISTEN BELL SHUTS DOWN PARENTING POLICE AFTER BEING SLAMMED FOR LETTING KIDS DRINK NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER

While some fans weren't affected by Bell's words, many accused the mother-of-two of minimizing a sensitive subject.

"1. Congratulations! 2. I know the caption is supposed to be cute, funny, but worldwide a women is killed every ten minutes by their partner," one user wrote and added the hashtag, "#stopviolenceagainstwomen."

"Domestic violence isn’t a joke," another user commented, while one follower asked, "is this... supposed to be funny?"

kristen bell

Kristen Bell's drew ire from social media users for her short caption to honor her wedding anniversary with Dax Shephard. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Crazy thing to joke about honestly. Sincerely, someone who thankfully survived," an Instagram user noted.

"This is tone deaf and offensive during any month," one fan wrote.

Bell's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shepard and Bell first met at a dinner party for a mutual friend in 2007. A few weeks later, the two ran into each other at a hockey game, and the rest is history.

Dax and Kristen on a red carpet

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013. (Joe Scarnici)

After their dinner party, Shepard texted Bell saying, "I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?"

"I was, like, OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," Bell recalled.

The two married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

