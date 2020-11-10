CMA Awards 2020: How to watch, who’s performing and everything else you need to know

It's time to celebrate country music and its biggest stars once again with the Country Music Association Awards.

On Wednesday, stars will be welcomed to the stage for the show, which will be a mix of in-person and taped performances, as so many shows have done since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has already taken its toll on the show, however, as Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard both tested positive for the novel virus and will miss their performances during the program.

Ahead of one of country music's biggest nights, here's a breakdown of what to expect:

CMA AWARDS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO KENNY ROGERS, CHARLIE DANIELS, JOE DIFFIE

How to watch

The CMA Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and the pre-show coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. With a participating television provider, viewers will also have the option to stream the show on ABC's website and mobile app.

Who is hosting?

Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire are set to host the event. McEntire, 65, hosted the event last year alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” said McEntire in a statement obtained by Us Weekly. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

HOW THE CMA AWARDS WILL KEEP ATTENDEES SAFE FROM CORONAVIRUS

Added Rucker, 54: “I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music. To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

Who is performing?

McEntire and Rucker will also perform during the show, as well as other country heavyweights such as Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts among others will also take the stage.

To perform the pop crossover hit "10,000 Hours," Justin Bieber will also join Dan + Shay.

Who is nominated?

Lambert, 37, leads the pack with seven nominations this year, followed by Combs and Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers, with six nominations each. (Dan + Shay landed four nominations as a duo and Smyers also received nods for producing credits).

LEE BRICE TESTS POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS, WILL NOT PERFORM AT THE CMA AWARDS

Bieber, 26, scored three noms for "10,000 Hours."

Meanwhile, Underwood, 37, Urban, 53, and Church, 43, join Lambert and Combs in the race for entertainer of the year.

Who is presenting?

Sara Evans, Lauren Alaina, Jake Owen and more will be presenting awards, as will Patrick Schwarzenegger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who is being honored?

This year's lifetime achievement award will be given to Charley Pride, who found major success in the industry beginning in the 1960s. His hits include "Mountain of Love," "Roll on Mississippi" and "Kiss and Angel Good Mornin'."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Late "Devil Went Down to Georgia" performer Charlie Daniels will also receive a tribute during the show, as will Joe Diffie and Kenny Rogers.