Rascal Flatts releasing greatest hits album for 20th anniversary

Rascal Flatts is celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of a greatest hits album.

The band titled the project, “Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts The Greatest Hits.”

The 20-song compilation album comes months after band members Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney announced their farewell tour.

RASCAL FLATTS ANNOUNCE FAREWELL TOUR: OUR 'MUSIC WILL LIVE ON FOREVER'

“When we were putting together the tracklisting for this it was an emotional but nostalgic feeling getting a chance to look back during this anniversary year,” Levox, 50, said in a press release. “We hope that our fans feel the same way when they listen to it. This release and this year as a band is all a huge thank you and celebration for them.”

The album is available for pre-order on most streaming services and will be released Oct. 2.

REBA MCENTIRE SURPRISES WALMART SHOPPERS, SIGNS COPIES OF HER ‘RUMOR HAS IT’ 30TH ANNIVERSARY VINYL

Rascal Flatts’ greatest hits album is structured chronologically and includes hits such as “Bless the Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” “Life Is a Highway” and more.

The full tracklist includes:

"I'm Movin' On" "These Days" "Bless the Broken Road" "Fast Cars and Freedom" "What Hurts the Most" "Life Is a Highway" "My Wish" "Stand" "Take Me There" "Here Comes Goodbye" "Why Wait" "I Won't Let Go" "Easy (Feat. Natasha Bedingfield)" "Banjo" "Come Wake Me Up" "Changed" "Rewind" "Riot" "I Like the Sound of That" "Yours If You Want It"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rascal Flatts announced their farewell tour in January. At first, the tour was postponed, then it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.