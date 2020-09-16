Eric Church grabs attention at 2020 ACMs with ‘Stick That in Your Country Song’

Fans on social media were clamoring over Eric Church’s performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, with many agreeing the display was one of the best of the evening.

The singer-songwriter sang his new single, “Stick That in Your Country Song,” which urges other artists in the business to speak out on issues such as racial injustice in cities like Baltimore, Detroit and Chicago and also sheds a light on the grave difficulties many veterans endure after coming back from war.

Church’s song, which was written by Jeffrey Steele and Davis Naish, also touches on the nation's fractured education system in which many teachers are underpaid for their efforts.

“Stick That in Your Country Song" is the first official song from Church’s upcoming untitled album, which is a follow-up to the 2018 album "Desperate Man."

He sang the blistering melody as an image of the late Johnny Cash appeared behind him.

“@ericchurch brought the thunder tonight. Give him the Entertainer of the Year. Nobody better,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Outstanding! Best performance of the night. Veteran proud!”

"Eric Church singing about America’s poverty crisis, institutionalization, PTSD, and underpaid and overworked teachers in scary school halls and telling country music to “stick that in your country song” was everything," another viewer added.

However, Church's showing didn't exactly strike a chord with everyone on social media.

"Unpopular Opinion: Eric Church's "Stick That In Your Country Song" is actually trash. There. I said it," one unhappy viewer tweeted. "I love LOVE LOVE Eric Church but that song is absolute trash."

In April, Church told The Associated Press that just before the coronavirus pandemic, he, his band, and some writers went into the North Carolina mountains and wrote new music every day.

"I don’t know if this is an album, if it’s two albums, if it’s three," the 43-year-old revealed. "I feel confident enough with the material that people will get to hear all of these songs at some point."

Church also appeared ready to make a statement Monday when he arrived at the award show, which aired Wednesday evening, donning a face mask on the red carpet while many others opted to remove their coverings for photo ops.

