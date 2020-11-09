Lee Brice tests positive for the coronavirus, will not perform at the CMA Awards

Lee Brice will no longer perform at the CMA Awards on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A representative for Brice told the Associated Press on Sunday that he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms."

Brice was scheduled to perform alongside fellow country star Carly Pearce, given that the duo are nominated for their duet "I Hope You're Happy Now" in the categories musical event of the year and music video of the year. However, after testing positive for COVID-19, he will not take the stage during ABC's broadcast from Nashville, Tenn.

Brice, who is known for hit songs like “I Drive Your Truck” and “I Don't Dance," will be isolating at home until he's cleared by a doctor, according to a statement from his representative.

A CMA spokesperson said Brice was tested and received his result before arriving onsite for any of show rehearsals or activities. Although the show doesn't have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while still keeping them physically distanced.

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” the statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.