Country star Luke Combs, Ford donating $25G in guitars to vets managing PTSD

He's teaming up with Guitars 4 Vets charity

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is teaming up with country singer Luke Combs to help veterans of the U.S. Military deal with post-traumatic stress disorder through music.

Combs won the 2019 CMA Male Vocalist and Song of the Year awards.

The 2019 CMA Male Vocalist and Song of the Year winner is helping Ford give $25,000 worth of instruments to vets through the Guitars 4 Vets organization, which promotes the use of music as a therapeutic method for PTSD.

Combs will appear in a TV spot ahead of Wednesday night’s CMA broadcast as he meets with one of the recipients and gives them a lesson.

“Ford has supported the military and veterans for nearly a century, and Luke Combs has paid tribute to the brave men and women of our armed services,” Ford marketing executive Mark LaNeve said in a release on the collaboration.

THE FORD RANGER TREMOR PICKUP IS A LITTLE RUMBLER

The donation is part of Ford’s Proud to Honor program, which last week launched a new line of military-inspired merchandise to raise money for the DAV and Blue Star Families charities.

The custom Gibson guitars being donated feature camouflage pickguards, Ford logos and the Proud to Honor name.

