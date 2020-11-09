Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard tests positive for coronavirus, will miss CMA Awards

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard has tested positive for coronavirus.

The musician confirmed his diagnosis on Monday with a post on social media. “Got the vid. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful,” he wrote.

The 33-year-old's tour bus is parked outside his family's home to keep him separated from his kids and wife, Hayley.

The couple just welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Atlas Roy, in September 2020. He joins big brother Luca, 13 months, and big sister Olivia, 2 and a half.

"We do have more challenging days," Hubbard told People magazine of being in quarantine with three little kids. "They definitely keep us busy and are nonstop entertainment for us. At times we would enjoy a little bit of alone time, but for the most part we are having a lot of fun. It's an experience that we would have never had — being at home with the family this long — so we're really just trying to make the most of it."

Florida Georgia Line was slated to perform at the 54th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night but will have to pull out of the ceremony.

Like Hubbard, country singer Lee Brice also tested positive for COVID-19 and will not able to perform at the CMAs with Carly Pearce.

A rep for Brice told The Associated Press on Sunday that he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms."

A CMA spokesperson said Brice was tested and received his result before arriving onsite for any of the show's rehearsals or activities. Although the show doesn't have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while still physically distanced.

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” the statement said.

The awards show is scheduled to broadcast on ABC from Nashville, Tenn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.