CMA Awards to pay tribute to Kenny Rogers, Charlie Daniels, Joe Diffie

Kenny Rogers, Charlie Daniels and Joe Diffie will all be honored with a tribute at the 2020 CMA Awards on Nov. 11.

The country singers died from natural causes, stroke and coronavirus, respectively, this year.

Little Big Town will do the tribute for Rogers, who passed away in March at age 81.

“Tune in to the #CMAawards next Wednesday on ABC as we perform a sweet tribute for our friend and country music legend, Kenny Rogers,” the band shared on Thursday.

Rogers is best known for his collaborations with Dolly Parton and his songs “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” “Coward of the Country.”

The CMA Awards also announced that Daniels, who died at age 83 in July, will be honored during the show’s opening with a medley of songs by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jeene Fleenor and Ashley McBryde.

Daniels is best known for his songs “The Devil Went Down to Georgia," “Long Haired Country Boy” and “Still in Saigon.”

Finally, country star Jon Pardi will honor Diffie, who died at age 61 in March from COVID-19.

Diffie was a chart-topper in the ‘90s for his hits “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man.”

The 2020 CMA Awards air on ABC on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. EST.

It will be the first country music awards show this year with all the artists under the same roof amid the coronavirus pandemic although there will be no live audience.