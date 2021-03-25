Chrissy Teigen explains Twitter exit: 'It's not the trolls'

Chrissy Teigen is sharing more details about her Twitter departure.

After walking away from the social media platform on Wednesday, the model, 35, took to Instagram to further explain why she left Twitter, noting that it wasn't because of "the trolls."

"It’s true! [Twitter] no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," Teigen prefaced her Instagram post. "But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault - I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally."

"It’s not the platform," Teigen reiterated.

"It’s not the ‘bullying’. And it’s not the trolls," Teigen further noted. "The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me."

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over," she continued. "Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

Teigen also took the time to lambast QAnon conspiracy theorists at the end of her Instagram revelation.

"And to the Q anon people who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol. I saw ‘Q: into the storm’ and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care."

"Don’t flatter yourselves," Teigen resoundingly concluded.

Along with her lengthy caption, Teigen shared a screenshot of her now-defunct Twitter page. Her account had 13.7 million followers.

The model and wife of John Legend, 42, announced that she was quitting Twitter on Wednesday in a series of poignant tweets.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here," she began. "I truly consider so many of you my actual friends."

Teigen then said it's "time for me to say goodbye."

"This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something," she further added.

The "Chrissy's Court" star explained that her "life goal is to make people happy" and that she feels "pain" when she can't achieve that goal, and that she doesn't feel she identifies with the public image bestowed upon her as "the strong clap back girl."

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!" Teigen continued. "Live well, tweeters."

She added: "Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

Teigen then explained that she hasn't learned "how to block out the negativity."

"I’m just a sensitive s---, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she concluded.

