Chrissy Teigen responds to critics after topless pic interrupted by her son Miles catches backlash

Chrissy Teigen is having the last laugh after social media trolls criticized her latest topless photo.

The former model appeared to be having some fun at home by posing for a topless pic wearing nothing but a black undergarment, bracelets and heels when her five-year-old son, Miles, walked into the shot.

In the snap she posted to Instagram, Miles is holding onto her legs as she gazes down at him, smiling. She hilariously captioned the accidental shot, "please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty."

Several of Teigen's followers found the post relatable. Actress Sharon Stone also got a kick out of the mishap, commenting, "This is EVERYTHING."

But Teigen was forced to defend herself against mom shamers after one person commented, "Wtf...Am I the only one cringing?" A number of Teigen's followers also jumped to her defense, but the former model settled the situation once and for all by threatening to block critics.

"everyone mad can reply here so I can just block you in one area," Teigen quipped.

In another comment, the "Cravings" cookbook author wrote, "wait til [they] find out we take baths together."

The photo racked up nearly 1.5 million likes by Wednesday morning.

This is far from the first time Teigen's social media chatter has made headlines. Earlier this month, Teigen used her Twitter to defend Meghan Markle amid the British royal family's rift.

Teigen also daringly asked President Biden to unfollow her on Twitter last month after she became one of only 13 people he followed from his official POTUS account.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!" Teigen tweeted at the time.

Hours later, Biden followed suit. She immediately took to Twitter with a profanity-filled tweet, writing, "b---h f--k s--t suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!"