Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chrissy Teigen
Published

Chrissy Teigen pokes fun at viral 2015 Golden Globes moment

At the time, the 'Cravings' author was celebrating John Legend's win for the song 'Glory'

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Chrissy Teigen is looking back at a past Golden Globe awards ceremony.

In 2015, the television personality, now 35, went viral when she was spotted at the ceremony making a tearful face after her husband, John Legend, bagged an award for his song "Glory," which was used in the movie "Selma."

A snapshot of Teigen's face at the time has since gone viral and become a staple of social media.

At the time, she tweeted in response, "Sorry I don’t practice my cry face okay," per Page Six.

CHRISSY TEIGEN RIPPED AS 'UNRELATABLE' FOR TWEET COMPLAINING ABOUT '13,000 DOLLAR' CABERNET AT RESTAURANT

Chrissy Teigen joked about her 2015 viral moment from the Golden Globes, calling herself a 'dumba--.'

Chrissy Teigen joked about her 2015 viral moment from the Golden Globes, calling herself a 'dumba--.' (Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Six years later, to pay tribute to her special look, the former model took to Instagram on Sunday and shared the now-iconic snap.

"Happy anniversary to this drunk dumba-- lmao," read the caption.

She also addressed the pic on Twitter, writing: "May she forever live in the past lol."

CHRISSY TEIGEN ASKS PRESIDENT BIDEN TO UNFOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, HE OBLIGES

In Dec., the "Cravings" author revealed that she had decided to become sober and had gone four weeks without a drink.

Later in the month, she opened up about her decision to dry out.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attended the Golden Globes together in 2015. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attended the Golden Globes together in 2015. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen, who turned 35 on Nov. 30., wrote over an Instagram Stories photo of the Holly Whitaker book "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was done with making an a-- of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep," Teigen continued, adding, "I have been sober ever since."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Regardless of whether her followers elect the same lifestyle she’s since accepted, Teigen pressed, "Even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to" the book is still "an incredible read."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.

On Our Radar