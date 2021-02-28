Chrissy Teigen pokes fun at viral 2015 Golden Globes moment

Chrissy Teigen is looking back at a past Golden Globe awards ceremony.

In 2015, the television personality, now 35, went viral when she was spotted at the ceremony making a tearful face after her husband, John Legend, bagged an award for his song "Glory," which was used in the movie "Selma."

A snapshot of Teigen's face at the time has since gone viral and become a staple of social media.

At the time, she tweeted in response, "Sorry I don’t practice my cry face okay," per Page Six.

Six years later, to pay tribute to her special look, the former model took to Instagram on Sunday and shared the now-iconic snap.

"Happy anniversary to this drunk dumba-- lmao," read the caption.

She also addressed the pic on Twitter, writing: "May she forever live in the past lol."

In Dec., the "Cravings" author revealed that she had decided to become sober and had gone four weeks without a drink.

Later in the month, she opened up about her decision to dry out.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen, who turned 35 on Nov. 30., wrote over an Instagram Stories photo of the Holly Whitaker book "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol."

"I was done with making an a-- of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep," Teigen continued, adding, "I have been sober ever since."

Regardless of whether her followers elect the same lifestyle she’s since accepted, Teigen pressed, "Even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to" the book is still "an incredible read."

